Turkey to ensure stability in prices soon: Erdoğan

  • December 04 2021 17:07:00

Turkey will control price and currency fluctuations to a reasonable line, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Dec. 4.

Making a speech during the opening ceremony of multiple facilities in Siirt, President Erdoğan said: “We have improved our infrastructure in every area from education, healthcare and transportation to social means, sports and energy to the level where our citizens can receive the services they deserve. And now, we have started a new initiative to make Türkiye one of the most developed countries of the world on the basis of this strong infrastructure of democracy and development.”

Erdoğan made a speech at the opening ceremony of Zarova Bridge, Şirvan Dam and HEPP, and other newly-completed projects at 15 Temmuz Demokrasi Square in Siirt.

Highlighting Turkey's economic program built on investment, employment, production and exportation, President Erdoğan drew attention to the facilities and factories built and inaugurated in Siirt, and stressed that Turkey would achieve its objective of positive current account balances by means of such investments.

"We have improved our infrastructure in every area from education, healthcare and transportation to social means, sports and energy to the level where our citizens can receive the services they deserve. And now, we have started a new initiative to make Turkey one of the most developed countries of the world on the basis of this strong infrastructure of democracy and development," Erdoğan said.

