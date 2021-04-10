Turkey to demand better protection for Turks in France

  • April 10 2021 07:00:00

Turkey to demand better protection for Turks in France

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey will ask French officials to find perpetrators of recent attacks on the Turkish community by PKK supporters, diplomatic sources said on April 9. 

Turkey’s Ambassador to Paris Ali Onaner will meet French officials and also request that France provide better protection for the community, according to Turkish diplomatic sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

A group of PKK sympathizers attacked a Turkish cultural center building in the southern Marignane commune late Wednesday.

The terrorist supporters also verbally and physically attacked Turks who were nearby and left one person injured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

Diplomacy,

