Turkey to continue efforts until southern border stable: Erdoğan

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey will remain active on the ground and continue its operations until stability is ensured along its southern border, the country’s president said on Oct. 3.



President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan asserted that Turkey will wipe out all terror zones in Syria if others fail to keep their promise.



“While thwarting attempts to establish a terror corridor along our borders, Turkey also showed our Syrian brothers and sisters that they are not alone,” he said in a video address at the inauguration of the Reyhanlı Dam and other facilities in the southern Hatay province.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield

(2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).



The operations have liberated the region from YPG/PKK and ISIL terrorists, making it possible for displaced Syrians to return home.



President Erdoğan stressed that Ankara will never accept any actions that may lead to another human tragedy in Syria's Idlib region.



He said the city of Hatay has suffered the worst fallout of the Syrian conflict and has shouldered the most burden over the years.



He added that Turkey, despite being at the center of multiple global crises, is in a strong position due to the nation’s unity and solidarity, as well as its solid infrastructure in every field.



