Turkey to celebrate Republic Day under measures

  • October 28 2020 07:00:00

Turkey to celebrate Republic Day under measures

ISTANBUL
Turkey to celebrate Republic Day under measures

Turkey is set to officially mark the 97th anniversary of its Republic Day on Oct. 29 with limited celebrations expected as the country is foreseeing a sharp rise in the COVID-19 cases with the arrival of the flu season.

The Interior Ministry has sent a circular to the governor’s offices of all 81 provinces in the country, laying out measures for the upcoming Republic Day.

The ministry said in the circular that the celebrations for laying wreaths would be held with participants wearing protective face masks and following social distance rules.

The participants will include one representative each from the parliament’s political parties, public institutions, veteran and martyr foundations, according to the circular.

“No other program will be allowed to be organized by any other institution apart from the ceremony and celebration program approved by the governor,” it said in the circular.

The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) deputy chair, Özgür Özel, has slammed the government over restrictions brought to the celebrations due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“You cannot arbitrarily ban our citizens from celebrating our Republic Day by complying with pandemic conditions and hygiene rules,” Özel tweeted.

“Will the virus, which is not transmitted in Ahlat, Hagia Sophia or during ruling party congresses, be transmitted on Oct. 29?” he asked, referring to collective events carried out by the government before.

But the Interior Ministry refuted claims about any prohibition on the celebrations on Oct. 26 in a written statement.

Meanwhile, hundreds of associations, law societies, non-governmental organizations, government offices, city councils, schools and businesses have already released celebration messages to mark the anniversary.

Except for celebrations in a digital environment, local authorities are expected to celebrate Republic Day with light and sound shows in the streets due to COVID-19 measures.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Minister urges to take precautions as virus growth rate doubles in Istanbul

    Minister urges to take precautions as virus growth rate doubles in Istanbul

  2. Turkish white goods firm acquires British brands

    Turkish white goods firm acquires British brands

  3. Turkey’s Foreign Ministry summons French diplomat over insulting cartoon

    Turkey’s Foreign Ministry summons French diplomat over insulting cartoon

  4. Tatar: Federation is dead and buried

    Tatar: Federation is dead and buried

  5. ‘Gentlemen! We shall declare the republic tomorrow’

    ‘Gentlemen! We shall declare the republic tomorrow’
Recommended
Security forces rescue over 300 asylum seekers in Turkey’s east, Aegean Sea

Security forces rescue over 300 asylum seekers in Turkey’s east, Aegean Sea
Turkey strongly condemns deadly knife attack in Nice

Turkey 'strongly' condemns deadly knife attack in Nice

Grandma, reportedly at age of 120, beats virus

Grandma, reportedly at age of 120, beats virus
Nearly 6,500 liters of bootleg alcohol seized

Nearly 6,500 liters of bootleg alcohol seized
Turkey’s Foreign Ministry summons French diplomat over insulting cartoon

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry summons French diplomat over insulting cartoon
Minister urges to take precautions as virus growth rate doubles in Istanbul

Minister urges to take precautions as virus growth rate doubles in Istanbul
International company ‘claims’ rights on Turkish folk songs

International company ‘claims’ rights on Turkish folk songs
WORLD Knifeman kills three at French church, ratcheting up terror fears

Knifeman kills three at French church, ratcheting up terror fears  

A man wielding a knife outside a church in the southern French city of Nice killed three people, including one whose throat was slit, and injured several others before police apprehended him, officials said on Oct. 29. 
ECONOMY Turkish white goods firm acquires British brands

Turkish white goods firm acquires British brands

Leading Turkish white goods firm Vestel has bought two British home appliance brands to strengthen its position in the global market. 
SPORTS PSG beat Başakşehir 2-0 in Champions League

PSG beat Başakşehir 2-0 in Champions League

Turkish football club Medipol Başakşehir lost to French opponents Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 in Wednesday's UEFA Champions League Group H match.