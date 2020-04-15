Turkey to bring back remaining expats home

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey on April 15 assured that its citizens stranded abroad due to the coronavirus pandemic will be brought home soon.

"Upon the instructions of our President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, we will bring back our citizens who are stranded abroad and have requested to return home as soon as quarantine facilities are established for them," said Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu in a tweet.

He said so far at least 25,000 citizens were brought back home from 70 different countries. They were kept in quarantine and closely monitored for coronavirus symptoms after they returned.

To stem the spread of COVID-19, many countries have suspended international flights.

Since the virus emerged last December in the Chinese city of Wuhan, it has spread to at least 185 countries and regions.

