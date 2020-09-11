Turkey to begin pilot scheme for e-hearings on Sept 15

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey will initiate a pilot scheme for its electronic hearing system next Tuesday, Sept. 15 in the capital Ankara, judicial sources told Anadolu Agency on Sept. 11.

The first pilot scheme for the e-hearings, which allow lawyers to attend hearings via video link, will begin at the Ankara West Courthouse, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Under the new system, lawyers can request e-hearings using Turkey’s National Judiciary Informatics System (UYAP) or the Celse mobile app.

If the judge accepts the request, the lawyer will be able to connect to the hearing via video conferencing. The e-hearing will start when the court activates the system.

Lawyers will be able to attend the e-hearing after they authenticate using an electronic signature.

The hearing will begin after information and photos of the lawyers are confirmed by the court judge through the informatics system.

Under the law, lawyers have to wear robes during hearings.

In June, Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gül attended a test run of an e-hearing at an Ankara courthouse.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began this March, e-hearings have grown more important for protecting the public health.