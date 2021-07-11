Turkey to begin mass production of HİSAR O+ defense system

  • July 11 2021 10:28:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey’s HİSAR A+ air defense missile system has been delivered with all elements and the HİSAR O+ system has reached the stage of mass production, a top official announced on July 10.

İsmail Demir, head of Turkey's Defense Industries Authority, gave an update on the country’s first indigenous air defense system on Twitter.

He shared a video of a HİSAR O+ missile destroying a high-speed target at long range and high altitude.

HİSAR missiles are defense weapons developed to protect military bases, ports, facilities, and troops against air-based threats. They meet the needs of the Turkish Armed Forces by providing a low- and medium-altitude air defense security system.

Components of the HİSAR-A system, such as radars, command and control, and fire controls, have been made by Turkish firm Aselsan, while another local company Roketsan was responsible for the development of the missile system.

The missile system is effective against invading aircraft, helicopters, cruise missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles, and air-to-ground missiles.

