Turkey to be patient and see what trend emerges after Biden takes office: Erdoğan

ISTANBUL-Reuters

President Tayyip Erdoğan said that possible U.S. sanctions over Turkey's purchase of Russian defense systems would be disrespectful to an important ally in NATO, state-owned Anadolu news agency reported on Dec. 11.

After sources told Reuters that Washington was poised to impose sanctions on Turkey, Anadolu cited Erdoğan as saying that turkey will be patient and see what trend emerges after the new U.S. administration takes office next month.





