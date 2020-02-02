Turkey to attend OIC meeting in Saudi Arabia

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey will attend the meeting of Executive Committee Ministerial on Feb. 3, which will be held by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Saudi Arabia to discuss Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the country's Foreign Ministry said.

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will take part in "the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Emergency Open-Ended Executive Committee Ministerial Meeting to be held in Jeddah on 3 February 2020 upon the request of the State of Palestine in order to discuss the most recent developments with regard to Israeli-Palestinian conflict," the statement said.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Çavuşoğlu will hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from the OIC Member States, it added.

OIC will hold Emergency Open-Ended Executive Committee Meeting at the level of foreign ministers at the headquarters of General Secretariat in Jeddah on Monday, said the organization on Twitter.

The organization's position on U.S. President Donald Trump's so-called 'Deal of the Century' will be discussed, it added.

Trump on Tuesday announced his so-called plan to end the Israeli-Palestinian dispute at the White House alongside Netanyahu, with no Palestinian officials present.

During the event, Trump referred to Jerusalem as "Israel's undivided capital."

The so-called “Deal of the Century” unilaterally annuls previous UN resolutions on the Palestinian issue and suggests giving Israel almost everything they have been demanding.

