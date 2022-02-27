Turkey to act accordingly under Montreux: FM

  • February 27 2022 18:06:00

Turkey to act accordingly under Montreux: FM

ANKARA
Turkey to act accordingly under Montreux: FM

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu has said Russia’s military operation into Ukraine has turned into a war and Turkey will act accordingly over its straits in line with the Montreux Convention.

“Under these conditions, we will apply the Montreux agreement. Article 19 is pretty clear. In the beginning, it was a Russian attack and we evaluated it with experts, soldiers, and lawyers. Now it has turned into a war. This is not a military operation; it is officially a state of war,” he told private broadcaster CNN Türk on Feb. 27.

In this case, of course, Turkey will “apply the Montreux agreement this way,” he said.

He recalled that the warships of littoral states can return their fleet to their bases through the Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits and Turkey cannot prevent this passage.

“Here it is clear whether the [concerned] ship is registered to the base. There should be no abuse. She should not be involved in a war after saying she will go back to the base and passing through the Bosphorus,” the minister stated.

Allegations that Turkey is not participating in the sanctions are not true, he added.

“We have made our statements; they are very clear. We said that we do not accept the attacks of Russia. Turkey’s position is very clear. Our aim is to be in favor of dialogue,” the minister also said, elaborating on Ankara’s decision to abstain in a vote of the Council of Europe which suspended Russia from its rights of representation in the Committee of Ministers and in the Parliamentary Assembly.

Mevlut Cavusoglu,

TURKEY Turkey to act accordingly under Montreux: FM

Turkey to act accordingly under Montreux: FM
MOST POPULAR

  1. Ukraine agrees to meet with Russia in Belarus

    Ukraine agrees to meet with Russia in Belarus

  2. Insufficient efforts among Turks for ‘healthy life’

    Insufficient efforts among Turks for ‘healthy life’

  3. Russia hits Ukraine fuel supplies, airfields in new attacks

    Russia hits Ukraine fuel supplies, airfields in new attacks

  4. Russia has right to pass straits even if Turkey closes them under Montreux: Turkish FM

    Russia has right to pass straits even if Turkey closes them under Montreux: Turkish FM

  5. Turkey urges Russia to end Ukraine attack

    Turkey urges Russia to end Ukraine attack
Recommended
Ukrainian embassy in Turkey launches aid campaign

Ukrainian embassy in Turkey launches aid campaign
Ukraine agrees to meet with Russia in Belarus

Ukraine agrees to meet with Russia in Belarus
Turkey evacuating Turkish nationals from Ukraine via land

Turkey evacuating Turkish nationals from Ukraine via land
Turkey sending humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Turkey sending humanitarian aid to Ukraine
Turkey urges Russia to end Ukraine attack

Turkey urges Russia to end Ukraine attack
Turkey starts evacuation operations for Turks in Ukraine via land borders

Turkey starts evacuation operations for Turks in Ukraine via land borders
WORLD Street fighting rages in Ukraine as talks mooted

Street fighting rages in Ukraine as talks mooted

Street fighting raged in Ukraine’s second-biggest city on Sunday after Russian forces pierced through Ukrainian lines, as both sides said they were ready for talks to halt a conflict that has forced an estimated 260,000 people to flee their homes.
ECONOMY Economic morale skids to 98.2 points in February

Economic morale skids to 98.2 points in February

Economic confidence index dropped 2.6 percent month on month in February, according to figures released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Feb. 25.
SPORTS Swiatek dedicates victory to ‘suffering Ukraine’

Swiatek dedicates victory to ‘suffering Ukraine’

Poland’s Iga Swiatek swept aside Anett Kontaveit in the Qatar Open final on Feb. 26 and dedicated her victory to “the people who are suffering in Ukraine.”