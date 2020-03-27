Turkey tightens measures in 30 big cities, bans intercity travels as virus death toll reaches 92

  March 27 2020

ANKARA
Turkey on March 27 introduced more stringent measures for the COVID-19 pandemic as the death toll rose to 92, while the total number of cases increased to 5,698.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced additional measures to curb the coronavirus outbreak, from restrictions to intercity trips to suspension of all international flights.

According to the new measures the president announced, traveling between cities will now be possible with the permission of local governors.

Erdoğan said that all 30 big cities in Turkey will form pandemic councils to take extra measures against the coronavirus. Local governors will be the chairs of the councils, he added.

He also announced the suspension of all flights from Turkey to foreign countries.

The new measures also brought restrictions to public transportation, as from now on passengers will be seated separately in public service vehicles.

“Picnic spots, forests, and archeological sites will be closed on weekends. No groups will be allowed in those areas on weekdays,” he said.

Citizens should abide by “voluntary quarantine rules if they want to avoid stricter measures, he said.

Furthermore, soldiers will also be subjected to a 14-day quarantine rule during their admission and dismissal periods.

Turkey's death toll from the novel coronavirus rose to 92 on March 27, as the number of confirmed cases increased by 2,069, bringing the total number to 5,698, the country's health minister said.

Fahrettin Koca told a press conference that 17 more people died due to COVID-19 on March 27. 

He said 42 patients have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the deadly virus as 344 others were treated at intense care units.

Koca added 7,533 tests have been done in the past 24 hours and the number of overall tests carried so far stood at over 47,000.

 

