Turkish Airlines limits domestic flights

ANKARA - Anadolu Agency

Turkey's national flag carrier airline on March 28 announced that it would limit domestic flights amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

"Domestic flights from Istanbul [Airport] and Ankara [Esenboğa Airport] have been limited to some metropolitan cities as of Saturday [March 28] 11.59 p.m. [2059GMT]," Turkish Airlines CEO Bilal Ekşi said on Twitter.

Eksi added that cargo flights would continue.

On March 27, Turkey suspended all international flights as part of its measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

As for domestic transportation, travel between cities is subject to local authorities' permission.