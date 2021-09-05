Turkey tastes win over Gibraltar in World Cup qualifying stage

  • September 05 2021 10:19:00

Turkey tastes win over Gibraltar in World Cup qualifying stage

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Turkey tastes win over Gibraltar in World Cup qualifying stage

Turkey claimed a 3-0 victory over Gibraltar on Sept. 4 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers Group G game.

Playing at Victoria Stadium, Turkish forward Enes Ünal missed the penalty in minute four.

The Turkish team broke the deadlock in the second half as the goal came from Halil Dervişoğlu's close-range finish in the 54th minute

Hakan Çalhanoğlu doubled the game after firing a long-range bullet in the 65th minute, while Kenan Karaman scored his team's third goal in minute 83.

The game ended with a 3-0 score in Gibraltar.

football,

TURKEY CHP leader pledges tax-free first car bought by youth

CHP leader pledges tax-free first car bought by youth
MOST POPULAR

  1. ‘Turkish bellboy inherits $275,000 left by British holidaymaker’

    ‘Turkish bellboy inherits $275,000 left by British holidaymaker’

  2. Istanbul’s 7 districts breeding grounds of mosquitoes, map shows

    Istanbul’s 7 districts breeding grounds of mosquitoes, map shows

  3. Turkey's first corn maze opened in Istanbul

    Turkey's first corn maze opened in Istanbul

  4. Ankara voices 'concern' over arrest of senior Crimean Tatar figure

    Ankara voices 'concern' over arrest of senior Crimean Tatar figure

  5. Schools to reopen for face-to-face education

    Schools to reopen for face-to-face education
Recommended
Turkish motorcycle racer wins World Superbikes France round

Turkish motorcycle racer wins World Superbike's France round
Turkey wins bronze medal in CEV Womens EuroVolley

Turkey wins bronze medal in CEV Women's EuroVolley
Turkey eliminated in CEV EuroVolley 2021 semifinals

Turkey eliminated in CEV EuroVolley 2021 semifinals
Turkish womens goalball team wins Paralympic gold in Tokyo

Turkish women's goalball team wins Paralympic gold in Tokyo
Women’s volleyball team advance in European Championship

Women’s volleyball team advance in European Championship
Turkey to play Montenegro in World Cup qualifying stage

Turkey to play Montenegro in World Cup qualifying stage
WORLD Montenegro police break up protest over new Orthodox leader

Montenegro police break up protest over new Orthodox leader

Police in Montenegro on Sept. 5 dispersed hundreds of demonstrators who gathered in the historic city of Cetinje to block the inauguration of the new head of the Serbian Orthodox Church in the tiny Balkans nation.

ECONOMY European Parliament backs updating customs deal

European Parliament backs updating customs deal

A report recommending an end to the Customs Union between the European Union and Turkey and replacing it with a free trade agreement (FTA) of the type with the United Kingdom, Japan or Canada has been discussed at the European Parliament’s Commission on International Trade (INTA).

SPORTS Turkey tastes win over Gibraltar in World Cup qualifying stage

Turkey tastes win over Gibraltar in World Cup qualifying stage

Turkey claimed a 3-0 victory over Gibraltar on Sept. 4 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers Group G game.