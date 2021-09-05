Turkey tastes win over Gibraltar in World Cup qualifying stage

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Turkey claimed a 3-0 victory over Gibraltar on Sept. 4 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers Group G game.

Playing at Victoria Stadium, Turkish forward Enes Ünal missed the penalty in minute four.

The Turkish team broke the deadlock in the second half as the goal came from Halil Dervişoğlu's close-range finish in the 54th minute

Hakan Çalhanoğlu doubled the game after firing a long-range bullet in the 65th minute, while Kenan Karaman scored his team's third goal in minute 83.

The game ended with a 3-0 score in Gibraltar.