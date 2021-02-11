Turkey targets to vaccinate 60% of population: Health minister

  • February 11 2021 08:58:00

Turkey targets to vaccinate 60% of population: Health minister

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey targets to vaccinate 60% of population: Health minister

Turkey targets to vaccine 60% of its population, with the second doses of vaccines for people who got the first jab starting on Feb. 11, the country’s health minister said on Feb. 10.

Addressing a news conference in the capital Ankara following the meeting of the Coronavirus Scientific Advisory Board, Fahrettin Koca said teachers, especially those who will join in-person education, will start receiving vaccine shots towards the end of February.

Turkey announced last week that village schools and kindergartens will resume in-person education on Feb. 15.

Starting on March 1, primary schools, including all grades, will resume in-person education twice a week.

Also, schools will open their doors for students of grades 8 and 12 on March 1 to help them prepare for high school and university entrance exams.

Koca said Turkey ensured at least 15 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and reached an agreement on over 100 million doses of vaccines in total. He added the country will receive 500,000-800,000 doses of BioNTech vaccine in February, with the total number reaching 4.5-5 million by end of March.

“Our citizens must know that we are trying to buy the vaccine from all firms that can provide it until March or April,” he explained.

The minister called on the senior statesmen and the Cabinet members to receive the vaccine shots as of Saturday.

Local vaccine candidates

Phase-2 human trials of leading local vaccine candidate started on Wednesday, the minister said, and added that phase-1 studies for at least three more local vaccine candidates will start in around 10 days.

As of next Monday, the average number of cases for the last seven days will be broadcast live based on provinces, he remarked.

On the new mutations of the coronavirus, Koca said 263 U.K. variants, 23 South Africa variants, and 106 unknown origins were detected in Turkey.

Underlining that it might be possible to ease certain restrictions based on provinces or regions in accordance with the criteria that the advisory board will determine, Koca said the committee recommends not rushing into easing restrictions.

MOST POPULAR

  1. The British plan for Cyprus

    The British plan for Cyprus

  2. New restrictions may be introduced amid spike in virus cases

    New restrictions may be introduced amid spike in virus cases

  3. Turkey singles out two-state formula to resolve Cyprus problem

    Turkey singles out two-state formula to resolve Cyprus problem

  4. Mystery of monolith near Göbeklitepe solved

    Mystery of monolith near Göbeklitepe solved

  5. Top Turkish, French officials discuss relations

    Top Turkish, French officials discuss relations
Recommended
Bahçeli to run for another term as MHP leader

Bahçeli to run for another term as MHP leader
Turkey, Russia eye cooperation in space industry

Turkey, Russia eye cooperation in space industry
Turkish vice president stresses 2-state model for Cyprus

Turkish vice president stresses 2-state model for Cyprus
Turkey, US conduct joint maritime drill in Black Sea

Turkey, US conduct joint maritime drill in Black Sea

700-year-old Genoese castle belongs to heirs of Ottoman pasha: Court

700-year-old Genoese castle belongs to heirs of Ottoman pasha: Court
Turkey stands out in combating forest fires, data shows

Turkey stands out in combating forest fires, data shows
WORLD Biden in call with China’s Xi raises human rights, trade

Biden in call with China’s Xi raises human rights, trade

Joe Biden had his first call as president with Xi Jinping, pressing the Chinese leader about trade and Beijing’s crackdown on democracy activists in Hong Kong as well as other human rights concerns.
ECONOMY Turkish Cargo to become independent company

Turkish Cargo to become independent company

Turkish Cargo, a subsidiary of flag carrier Turkish Airlines, will soon become a fully independent company, CEO of its parent firm said on Feb. 10. 
SPORTS Turkey bags 3 medals at World Para Athletics Grand Prix

Turkey bags 3 medals at World Para Athletics Grand Prix

Turkey’s National Para Athletics Team won three medals on Feb. 10 at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix in Dubai. 