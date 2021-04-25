Turkey takes hold of 4 targets in northern Iraq

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey took a hold of four targets in northern Iraq as part of its anti-terror operations in the region, the Defense Ministry said early on April 25.

It said in a statement that Operations Pençe-Şimşek and Pençe-Yıldıırm continue in the Metina and Avasin-Basyan regions and added that the targets were detected in the Qandil region by air operations.

Nearly 400 targets have been hit by Turkish land forces and over 60 more by air during anti-terrorism operations started in northern Iraq, Turkey’s defense minister said on April 24.

Earlier on April 23, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said the operation aims to completely eliminate the terrorist threat along Turkey’s southern borders.

“This operation, carried out with respect for Iraq’s territorial integrity, will contribute to the establishment of peace and security in the region,” he said in a video link address to the command center.

Wanted PKK terrorist neutralized in N Iraq

A wanted PKK terrorist was neutralized in northern Iraq in a joint operation by Turkish security forces and its National Intelligence Organization (MİT), said a security source on April 23.

Dalokay Şanlı, codenamed Sinan Mirhan, a so-called senior PKK member who was sought by Interpol with a red notice, was neutralized by an operation of the MİT and the Turkish Armed Forces in northern Iraq, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The activities in European countries of the terrorist have long been followed by the MİT, it said, adding that the MİT determined that he had gone to northern Iraq’s Gara region to direct armed activities.

The operation was launched after intelligence emerged that the terrorist had been planning attacks in large Turkish cities on strategic facilities, including suicide bombs and sabotage.

He joined the PKK in 1999 in Greece and took part in both terrorist training and instruction activities, said the source.

He was also in charge of directing the actions of the group that was behind summer forest fires in Turkey.

The separatist terrorist group PKK often uses bases in northern Iraq, just across Turkey’s southern border, to hide out and plot terror attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.