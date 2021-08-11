Turkey summons Swiss diplomat to protest YPG office in Geneva

ANKARA
The Foreign Ministry on Aug. 10 summoned the Swiss charge d’affaires in Ankara to protest the opening of an office of the YPG terrorist group in Geneva.

Citing the opening of the YPG’s so-called “Representative Office of the Autonomous Administration of Northern and Eastern Syria” office in Geneva, a written statement said the ministry asked the Swiss diplomat for an explanation.

Reminding the previous demarches made on this issue to Swiss authorities, it was underlined that attempts of this “bloody terror organization and its affiliated groups to disseminate propaganda and gain legitimacy should not be allowed under any names, such as association or non-governmental organization, or circumstances, and its terror propaganda must be ceased immediately,” said the statement.

“We emphasize that no distinction should be made between terrorist organizations in the fight against terrorism. We remind those who embrace terrorist organizations just because these terrorists do not target themselves that this scourge might one day hit them as well,” it added.

Turkey will resolutely continue its fight against the PKK, which is recognized as a terrorist organization also by the EU, and its affiliated groups everywhere, the ministry noted.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

