Turkey summons Swedish envoy 'for meeting terrorists'

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey on April 20 summoned Sweden's envoy to strongly condemn recent meetings between Swedish high-level officials and terrorists, according to diplomatic sources.

Summoning Ambassador Staffan Herrstrom, Turkey's Foreign Ministry censured a video conference between Swedish Defense Minister Peter Hultqvist and Ferhat Abdi Şahin, one of the ringleaders of the YPG/PKK terror group, as well as a meeting between Sweden's Foreign Minister Ann Linde and Sahin, said the sources who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

According to the sources, the ministry officials informed Herrstrom about the country's discomfort as Sweden has increased its contacts with the terror group, underlining that the figures with whom Hultqvist and Linde held talks are members of the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by the EU.

Herrstrom was told that Sweden's dangerous policy not only supports figures who targeted Turkey's security and Syria's territorial integrity, but also openly violated international law and caused serious damage to Turkey-Sweden ties.

During the meeting, Ankara urged Swedish authorities not to support terrorist organizations, and instead strive for unity, territorial integrity, and lasting stability of Syria, the sources added.

Turkey also conveyed that it would continue to resolutely fight against the PKK, despite the supporters backing it.

The move came after Hultqvist spoke with Sahin, the so-called head of the YPG, which also uses the acronym SDF, and expressed his support for the terror group.

Footage of the meeting was released on websites known for their affinity with the terrorist organization.

During the meeting, the Swedish minister is said to have pledged to resolve the problems of detention centers and prisoners, saying he would work to improve these centers in reference to the conditions of ISIL terrorists held by the YPG terror group.

He reportedly said to inform his colleagues on a possible mechanism to facilitate Swedish assistance to the YPG.

Sweden to open contact office in al-Hasakah

Sweden regularly sends official delegations to areas in eastern Syria occupied by the YPG/PKK for talks with terrorist ringleaders.

According to local sources, Sweden is setting up a contact office in the Malikkiye district of al-Hasakah province, northeastern Syria.

The office, which could coordinate between the Swedish government and the terrorist group, is expected to open soon.

Providing financial support to the YPG/PKK, Sweden also supports infrastructure works in the region through aid organizations.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU - has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.