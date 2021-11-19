Turkey summons Bulgarian ambassador over election interference claims

ANKARA

Turkey summoned the Bulgarian ambassador to the Foreign Ministry late on Nov. 18 over allegations that Turkey interfered in Bulgaria’s presidential and parliamentary elections and internal affairs.

According to diplomatic sources, Turkey’s Deputy Foreign Minister Faruk Kaymakcı, who is in charge of EU affairs, summoned Hristov Tcholakov after the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry summoned Turkish ambassador to Bulgaria Aylin Sekizkök.

Kaymakcı told Tcholakov that Turkey rejects all allegations that Bulgarian voters were directed by Turkish authorities during the country’s Nov. 14 presidential and parliamentary polls and that Turkey interfered in Bulgaria’s internal affairs.

Turkey has shown great cooperation and provided the necessary conveniences for Bulgarian voters to cast their votes in Turkey, he added.

Sources said a diplomatic note was delivered to the ambassador and was told that Turkey expects the voting in Turkey not to be abused in Bulgarian domestic politics.

Tcholakov was also told that Turkey finds it strange that the Turkish ambassador to Bulgaria was summoned to Bulgaria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs with such groundless accusations.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said the reaction from Bulgaria, a member of the Council of Europe and the EU, to Bulgarian voters practicing their most basic right in Turkey is unacceptable.