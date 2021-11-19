Turkey summons Bulgarian ambassador over election interference claims

  • November 19 2021 09:03:05

Turkey summons Bulgarian ambassador over election interference claims

ANKARA
Turkey summons Bulgarian ambassador over election interference claims

Turkey summoned the Bulgarian ambassador to the Foreign Ministry late on Nov. 18 over allegations that Turkey interfered in Bulgaria’s presidential and parliamentary elections and internal affairs.

According to diplomatic sources, Turkey’s Deputy Foreign Minister Faruk Kaymakcı, who is in charge of EU affairs, summoned Hristov Tcholakov after the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry summoned Turkish ambassador to Bulgaria Aylin Sekizkök.

Kaymakcı told Tcholakov that Turkey rejects all allegations that Bulgarian voters were directed by Turkish authorities during the country’s Nov. 14 presidential and parliamentary polls and that Turkey interfered in Bulgaria’s internal affairs.

Turkey has shown great cooperation and provided the necessary conveniences for Bulgarian voters to cast their votes in Turkey, he added.

Sources said a diplomatic note was delivered to the ambassador and was told that Turkey expects the voting in Turkey not to be abused in Bulgarian domestic politics.

Tcholakov was also told that Turkey finds it strange that the Turkish ambassador to Bulgaria was summoned to Bulgaria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs with such groundless accusations.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said the reaction from Bulgaria, a member of the Council of Europe and the EU, to Bulgarian voters practicing their most basic right in Turkey is unacceptable.

TURKEY Minister calls for coordinated action to accelerate jab drive

Minister calls for coordinated action to accelerate jab drive
MOST POPULAR

  1. Video clip shot on Cyprus’ ghost town stirs debate

    Video clip shot on Cyprus’ ghost town stirs debate

  2. Blast at apartment building in Turkey’s capital leaves 2 dead, 4 wounded

    Blast at apartment building in Turkey’s capital leaves 2 dead, 4 wounded

  3. Central Bank cuts benchmark rate to 15 pct

    Central Bank cuts benchmark rate to 15 pct

  4. Touristic Eastern Express set to be back on tracks

    Touristic Eastern Express set to be back on tracks

  5. CHP, İYİ Party call for early elections

    CHP, İYİ Party call for early elections
Recommended
Turkey doing its best to protect NATO borders: Akar

Turkey doing its best to protect NATO borders: Akar
US committed to deepening cooperation with Turkey: Official

US committed to deepening cooperation with Turkey: Official

Turkish foreign minister meets European Commission vice president

Turkish foreign minister meets European Commission vice president
Presidents of Turkey, Niger discuss regional development

Presidents of Turkey, Niger discuss regional development
Israeli couple released from detention in Turkey

Israeli couple released from detention in Turkey
Turkey re-elected as UNESCO executive body member

Turkey re-elected as UNESCO executive body member
WORLD India to repeal controversial farm laws that led to protests

India to repeal controversial farm laws that led to protests

In a surprise announcement, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Nov. 19 his government will withdraw the controversial farm laws that prompted year-long protests from tens of thousands of farmers and posed a significant political challenge to his administration.

ECONOMY New firms launching in Turkey up by 6.6% Jan-Oct

New firms launching in Turkey up by 6.6% Jan-Oct

The number of newly established companies in Turkey rose by 6.6% year-on-year in the first 10 months of this year, the country's top trade body said on Nov. 18. 
SPORTS Turkey beat Montenegro 2-1, qualify for 2022 World Cup playoffs

Turkey beat Montenegro 2-1, qualify for 2022 World Cup playoffs

Turkey defeated Montenegro 2-1 in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifications Group G match on Nov. 16. 