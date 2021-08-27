Turkey 'strongly' condemns terror attacks in Afghan capital

  • August 27 2021 09:00:00

Turkey 'strongly' condemns terror attacks in Afghan capital

ANKARA
Turkey strongly condemns terror attacks in Afghan capital

Turkey's foreign minister condemned the "heinous terror attack" in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on Aug. 26. 

"Deeply saddened by the loss of lives after today’s attack in Kabul. Strongly condemn this heinous terror attack," Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Twitter. "Express my condolences to the families of those killed & my wishes for a speedy recovery to those wounded."

Dozenswere killed and injured in explosions at and near the Hamid Karzai International Airport. Taliban gained control of Kabul earlier this month and most of Afghanistan, but not the airport.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid condemned the attack on Twitter.

“The Islamic Emirate strongly condemns the bombing of civilians at Kabul airport, which took place in an area where security is in the hands of US forces,” he said.

“The Islamic Emirate is paying close attention to the security and protection of its people, and evil circles will be strictly stopped,” he added.

