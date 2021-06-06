Turkey 'strongly condemns' deadly attack in Burkina Faso

  • June 06 2021 10:38:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey on June 6 denounced an attack by unidentified assailants in northern Burkina Faso that left over 100 people dead.

The attack occurred in a village in Yagha province in the Sahel region overnight on June 4.

"We strongly condemn this heinous attack," the Foreign Ministry statement said.

"We extend our sincere condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, as well as to the friendly and brotherly people and Government of Burkina Faso," it added.

Attackers set fire to houses and a marketplace belonging to residents in the region.

A three-day national mourning was announced in Burkina Faso starting late on June 5 following the incident.

The West African country has been marred by repeated terror attacks that have claimed lives in the past five years and displaced thousands, who are also facing a serious humanitarian crisis.

Burkina Faso, Niger and Mali in the Sahel are at the epicenter of one of the world's fastest-growing displacement and protection crises.

