Turkey starts evacuation operations for Turks in Ukraine via land borders

  • February 26 2022 10:02:00

Turkish deputy foreign minister on Feb. 25 announced the evacuation plan for Turkish nationals in Ukraine via land borders.

“We have started our evacuation operations by land from Ukraine,” Yavuz Selim Kıran wrote on Twitter.

Turkey is “in close cooperation with the countries of the region to facilitate the passage of our citizens,” who will either leave through the ministry’s evacuation operations or by their own means via the border gates.

Kıran also detailed the practices that Turkish nationals who will leave Ukraine will be subject to when they pass through the land border gates.

Earlier, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said that the evacuation process of Turkish nationals in Ukraine is underway.

"We can no longer evacuate [our citizens] by air because the airspace is closed, we cannot evacuate by the sea too, so we started evacuation through the land by buses," Çavuşoğlu said.

Torrential downpours lashed eastern Australia on Saturday, raising deadly floodwaters to decades-long highs, swamping homes and sweeping away cars, including one carrying a team of rescuers.
