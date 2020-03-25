Turkey slams 'heinous' terror attacks in Nigeria, Chad

  • March 25 2020 16:15:32

Turkey slams 'heinous' terror attacks in Nigeria, Chad

ANKARA - Anadolu Agency
Turkey slams heinous terror attacks in Nigeria, Chad

Turkey on March 25 condemned March 23's "heinous" terror attacks in Nigeria and Chad, which claimed lives of many soldiers and left several others injured.

In a statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said the country is "saddened" by the deadly terrorist attacks that took place in northeastern Nigeria’s Borno state, as well as targeted the Chadian military forces around the Lake Chad Basin. 

The ministry wished Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives and speedy recovery to the wounded.

It also offered condolences to the peoples and governments of Nigeria and Chad.

Early on March 25, Chadian President Idriss Deby Itno said at least 92 soldiers were killed and 47 others wounded in an attack by members of the Boko Haram terrorist group on an army base.

In Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari condemned the attack on the country’s soldiers in Borno state.

Boko Haram launched a bloody insurgency in 2009 in northeastern Nigeria but later spread its atrocities to neighboring Niger, Chad and Cameroon, which prompted a military response.

More than 30,000 people have been killed and nearly 3 million displaced in a decade of Boko Haram terrorist activities in Nigeria, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

terrorism,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey's coronavirus death toll up seven to 44, with 343 new cases

    Turkey's coronavirus death toll up seven to 44, with 343 new cases

  2. Turkey investigates why school pupils were shown footage of ex-PM's hanging

    Turkey investigates why school pupils were shown footage of ex-PM's hanging

  3. Mobile app amps up local solidarity during coronavirus struggle

    Mobile app amps up local solidarity during coronavirus struggle

  4. Istanbul prosecutor indicts Saudi suspects for Khashoggi killing

    Istanbul prosecutor indicts Saudi suspects for Khashoggi killing

  5. Turkey starts using drug from China for coronavirus

    Turkey starts using drug from China for coronavirus
Recommended
Over 1,000 Algerians stranded in Istanbul Airport

Over 1,000 Algerians stranded in Istanbul Airport
Turkey to suspend all judicial proceedings until April 30

Turkey to suspend all judicial proceedings until April 30
Gov’t to submit proposal on amendment for criminal execution this week

Gov’t to submit proposal on amendment for criminal execution this week
No curfew needed if everyone abides by rules: Minister

No curfew needed if everyone abides by rules: Minister
Turkey proposes G20 virus fund to coordinate global action

Turkey proposes G20 virus fund to coordinate global action
Turkey investigates why school pupils were shown footage of ex-PMs hanging

Turkey investigates why school pupils were shown footage of ex-PM's hanging
WORLD US envoy thanks Turkey for its quick response

US envoy thanks Turkey for its quick response

U.S. ambassador to Ankara on March 24 thanked the Turkish government for its efforts in fighting coronavirus outbreak.

ECONOMY Turkey announces support for SMEs

Turkey announces support for SMEs

The Turkish Industry and Technology Ministry on March 25 announced support for the country's small and medium enterprises (SMEs) against the effects of coronavirus pandemic.
SPORTS Two members of Turkish boxing contract virus

Two members of Turkish boxing contract virus

The Turkish Boxing Federation said on March 24 that a boxer and a coach tested positive for coronavirus.