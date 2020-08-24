Turkey slams Greek military drill

  • August 24 2020 17:09:00

Turkey slams Greek military drill

ANKARA
Turkey slams Greek military drill

Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has slammed Greece for announcing that it will conduct a military exercise in the same area where the Oruç Reis research vessel is continuing its surveys.

Akar, at a videoconference with the commanding officers on Aug. 24, emphasized that the Turkish navy forces are continuing their routine activities in the Black, Aegean and Mediterranean seas.

He slammed the Greek decision to hold a military exercise in an area partially overlapping where the Oruç Reis is continuing its surveys as a violation of good neighborhood, maritime principles and maritime security.

Greece was planning to hold an international exercise in the eastern Mediterranean with the participation of the armed forces of some countries, including the United Arab Emirates, whose ties with Turkey are strained.

