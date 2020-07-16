Turkey slams Armenia over ‘smear campaign’

ANKARA

The Turkish Foreign Ministry on July 16 slammed statements from Armenia which Ankara says was a “smear campaign” against Turkey.

“This hypocritical attitude of Armenia, which has maintained an illegitimate occupation in the territory of Azerbaijan for many years, clearly and obviously reveals who the main obstacle to the establishment of permanent peace and stability in the South Caucasus is,” the ministry said in a statement.

Armenia’s foreign policy based on “slandering” will not be beneficial to anyone, said the ministry. “This approach is a manifestation of a mentality that creates its identity only from a unilateral understanding of history and tries to justify its unlawful aggression,” it said.

This “faulty attitude of Armenia that triggers aggressive nationalism is sad, but not surprising,” said Ankara.

Armenian authorities should act “wisely and learn as soon as possible to be part of solutions instead of problems” in the South Caucasus, it noted.

Recent border clashes with Armenia have resulted in the killing of 11 Azerbaijani soldiers and injured four. In retaliatory attacks, Azerbaijani officials said nearly 100 Armenian troops were killed.

Turkey cannot be involved in any international processes related to the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Following the tension between Azerbaijan and Armenia, statements by the Turkish authorities “not only contain commitment of unconditional support to Azerbaijan but also exhibit clear regional ambitions towards the South Caucasus, which the President of Turkey, along with other officials, attempt to substantiate by referring to Turkey’s ‘historic mission’ in the region,” the Foreign Ministry said.

“Invoking its historical mission and ethnic or religious affiliations, Turkey has already destabilized the situation in a number of neighboring regions: The Middle East, Eastern Mediterranean and North Africa causing immeasurable sufferings to the peoples of those regions,” the Armenian ministry added.

“With its approaches, Turkey is a security threat for Armenia and the region, and broad regional and international cooperation is needed to counter it,” read the statement.