Motorcycle couriers halt deliveries for 3 days over pay, safety

ISTANBUL

Motorcycle couriers across parts of Türkiye have halted deliveries for three days starting Jan. 18 in protest over pay, working conditions and what they describe as a growing disregard for worker safety, union representatives have said.

The work stoppage, scheduled for Jan. 18-20, comes after couriers say repeated demands for wage increases, fair per-delivery payment systems and improved conditions have gone unanswered.

Couriers will stop work nationwide by “turning off their engines” and suspending package deliveries.

Motorcycle Courier Workers’ Association President Yasin Körge said the action reflects a deeper problem of being treated as expendable labor. He accused companies of announcing pay rises that failed to materialize, claiming couriers ultimately earned less despite longer working hours, with some working up to 15 hours a day.

Körge also criticized what he called misleading claims that couriers earn high wages, arguing this perception has reduced tipping and distorted public debate.

Highlighting the risks of the job, he said 58 couriers died in 2024 and 68 in 2025, with an average age of 25. “Everyone talks about money,” he said, “but no one talks about the lives being lost.”