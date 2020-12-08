Turkey shortens COVID-19 quarantine to 10 days

  • December 08 2020 09:21:12

Turkey shortens COVID-19 quarantine to 10 days

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey shortens COVID-19 quarantine to 10 days

Turkey on Dec. 7 shortened the quarantine requirement for contact with a novel coronavirus case to 10 days.

In a statement, the Health Ministry announced the update to its COVID-19 guidelines according to research by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and European Centers for Disease Control (ECDC), which it said it follows closely.

"People who had close contact stay in quarantine for 10 days. Quarantine of people who do not develop any symptoms during the quarantine period ends at the end of the 10th day without conducting a PCR test, but these people will continue taking the necessary precautions in public spaces," said the updated document.

Previously, the quarantine requirement for contact with someone who contracts the coronavirus had been 14 days.

It added that a sample for PCR testing could be taken at home on the fifth day at the earliest, provided available capacity. If the test comes back negative and no symptoms emerge, quarantine may end at the end of the seventh day.

Under no circumstances can quarantine for close contact be ended before seven days, it underlined, adding that working people could return to work on the eighth day.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Travel restrictions may be needed to slow virus’ spread, say experts

    Travel restrictions may be needed to slow virus’ spread, say experts

  2. Nearly 38,000 people violated curfews

    Nearly 38,000 people violated curfews

  3. People rushed to ‘doomsday village’ during weekend curfew

    People rushed to ‘doomsday village’ during weekend curfew

  4. Turkish cargo ship detained by Haftar’s forces

    Turkish cargo ship detained by Haftar’s forces

  5. President Erdoğan calls on EU to give chance to diplomacy for tension over east Med

    President Erdoğan calls on EU to give chance to diplomacy for tension over east Med
Recommended
Turkey to strengthen justice system: Vice president

Turkey to strengthen justice system: Vice president

Opposition İYİ party calls for early polls in 2021

Opposition İYİ party calls for early polls in 2021
Opposition head slams govts COVID-19 response

Opposition head slams govt's COVID-19 response
Turkey urges fair resource sharing in east Med

Turkey urges fair resource sharing in east Med
Turkey appoints new ambassadors

Turkey appoints new ambassadors
Turkish cargo ship detained by Haftar’s forces

Turkish cargo ship detained by Haftar’s forces
WORLD UK starts mass COVID vaccination programme

UK starts mass COVID vaccination programme

Britain on Dec. 8 hailed a turning point in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, as it begins the biggest vaccination programme in the country’s history with a new COVID-19 jab.
ECONOMY Turkey safe haven for international investors: Minister

Turkey safe haven for international investors: Minister

Turkey offers significant opportunities for investors looking for a new and safe haven, and the country launched a mobilization in the economy and justice fields to become an attraction center for investments, the country's treasury and finance minister has said.

SPORTS Turkeys opponents in 2022 World Cup quals unveiled

Turkey's opponents in 2022 World Cup quals unveiled

The Turkish National Football Team's opponents in the European Qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup were revealed on Dec. 7. 