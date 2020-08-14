Turkey sends EU leaders letters on East Mediterranean

  • August 14 2020 09:07:37

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu sent letters on Aug. 13 to European Union foreign ministers and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell about recent developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and Turkey's approach on the issue.  

The letters came ahead of a EU Foreign Relations Council meeting on Aug. 14 at Greece's request.

In his letter, Çavuşoğlu stressed that Greece and Greek Cyprus's unilateral steps and alliances excluded Turkey, in spite of calls for collaboration and dialogue by Ankara and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

He also noted that the so-called maritime agreement between Greece and Egypt, which violates Turkey and Lebanon's continental shelves, demonstrates Greece's reluctance to start an honest dialogue with Turkey.

Turkey-EU relations should not suffer further due to whims and fantasies of Greece and Greek Cypriots, he added.

Çavuşoğlu invited EU countries to stand against any unjust decision that might be taken against Turkey, which has proven its good intentions until now many times.

He also held phone talks with some EU foreign ministers, including from Bulgaria, Estonia, Finland, Italy, Lithuania, Hungary and Romania, and with EU foreign policy chief Borrell discussing these issues.

Similar letters are also being sent to U.N. General Secretary Antonio Guterres, U.N. Security Council permanent members' foreign ministers and NATO General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg.

Earlier this week, Turkey resumed energy exploration in the Eastern Mediterranean region after Greece and Egypt signed a controversial maritime delimitation deal.

The agreement came only a day after Ankara said it would postpone its oil and gas exploration as a goodwill gesture.

But after declaring the Greek-Egyptian deal "null and void," Turkey authorized the Oruç Reis seismic research vessel to continue its activities in an area within the country's continental shelf.

The ship will continue the two-week mission until Aug. 23 along with the Cengiz Han and Ataman.

 

