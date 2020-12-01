Turkey sends Argentina condolences over Maradona

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey on Nov. 30 sent condolences to Argentina's Embassy in the capital Ankara over the death of legendary football player Maradona, who died of heart failure on Nov. 25.

An official message by Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Önal expressed "deepest" sorrow over the legend’s passing and said: "He made unique contributions to football in many ways."

"As an extraordinarily skilled athlete, he has taken the boundaries of human success to new heights and brought unforgettable moments of joy to millions of football fans from all over the world," Önal said.

Telling how Maradona will always be remembered and continue to inspire future generations, Önal added: "May his soul rest in peace."

Maradona, hailed as one of the greatest football players ever, died of heart failure last Wednesday at age 60.

During his career, Maradona played for Argentina's Argentinos Juniors, Boca Juniors, and Newell's Old Boys, Spanish teams Barcelona and Sevilla, and Italian club Napoli.

He retired from the pitch in 1997.