Turkey sends Argentina condolences over Maradona

  • December 01 2020 09:15:10

Turkey sends Argentina condolences over Maradona

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey sends Argentina condolences over Maradona

Turkey on Nov. 30 sent condolences to Argentina's Embassy in the capital Ankara over the death of legendary football player Maradona, who died of heart failure on Nov. 25. 

An official message by Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Önal expressed "deepest" sorrow over the legend’s passing and said: "He made unique contributions to football in many ways."

"As an extraordinarily skilled athlete, he has taken the boundaries of human success to new heights and brought unforgettable moments of joy to millions of football fans from all over the world," Önal said.

Telling how Maradona will always be remembered and continue to inspire future generations, Önal added: "May his soul rest in peace."

Maradona, hailed as one of the greatest football players ever, died of heart failure last Wednesday at age 60.

During his career, Maradona played for Argentina's Argentinos Juniors, Boca Juniors, and Newell's Old Boys, Spanish teams Barcelona and Sevilla, and Italian club Napoli.

He retired from the pitch in 1997.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey announces weekday, weekend lockdown against coronavirus

    Turkey announces weekday, weekend lockdown against coronavirus

  2. Turkey takes all legal actions over interception of Turkish merchant ship: Defense minister

    Turkey takes all legal actions over interception of Turkish merchant ship: Defense minister

  3. Young couple explores unknown gems of Turkey

    Young couple explores unknown gems of Turkey

  4. Senior Turkish officials meet minority representatives

    Senior Turkish officials meet minority representatives

  5. Stockholm syndrome and enslaved eagle

    Stockholm syndrome and enslaved eagle
Recommended
Finland-Turkey cooperation in UN irritates Greece

Finland-Turkey cooperation in UN irritates Greece
Return of Turkish vessel to port good signal ahead of EU summit: Merkel

Return of Turkish vessel to port good signal ahead of EU summit: Merkel

Turkish president receives Ukrainian premier in Ankara

Turkish president receives Ukrainian premier in Ankara
Turkey takes all legal actions over interception of Turkish merchant ship: Defense minister

Turkey takes all legal actions over interception of Turkish merchant ship: Defense minister
Turkey condemns terrorist attack in Afghanistan

Turkey condemns terrorist attack in Afghanistan
Ukrainian premier praises relations with Turkey

Ukrainian premier praises relations with Turkey
WORLD Iran says scientist was killed in new, complex operation: Top official

Iran says scientist was killed in 'new, complex' operation: Top official

A top Iranian official on Nov. 30 said nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was killed in a new type of "complex operation", blaming arch-foe Israel and an exiled opposition group.
ECONOMY Recovery in Turkish manufacturing sector slows down

Recovery in Turkish manufacturing sector slows down

The pace of recovery in Turkey's manufacturing activity eased in November amid a second wave of the coronavirus outbreak, according to a closely watched business survey on Dec. 1. 
SPORTS Beşiktaş beats Fenerbahçe to break Kadıköy jinx

Beşiktaş beats Fenerbahçe to break Kadıköy jinx

Istanbul's Beşiktaş won against city rivals Fenerbahçe 4-3 in Turkish Süper Lig derby to end their 15-year-jinx in Kadıköy.