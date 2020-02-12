Turkey seizes 245 liters of counterfeit alcohol

  February 12 2020

A total of 245 liters (64.7 gallons) of counterfeit alcohol was seized on Feb. 11 in northwestern Turkey, state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

Acting on a tip-off, gendarmerie teams in Tekirdag province launched an operation in the Ergene district, Anadolu Agency cited anonymous sources as saying.

Fourteen cartons of cigarettes were also confiscated. 

2.7 tons of contraband tobacco seized

In the meantime, security forces on Feb. 12 seized about 2.7 tons of contraband tobacco after a tipoff from a cargo company in the metropolis of Istanbul.

Security forces were alerted after the company noticed suspicious sacks at their cargo delivery center.

Three suspects, two of them foreign nationals, were initially detained after 510 kilograms (about 1,124 pounds) of tobacco were seized in the Silivri district.

Moving to search a separate warehouse, the security forces seized an additional 2.19 tons of contraband tobacco and 90 liters of a liquid substance thought to be meant for use with hookah water-pipe smoking.

