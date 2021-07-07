Turkey sees sharp decline in virus cases thanks to vaccine drive

  • July 07 2021 13:30:00

Turkey sees sharp decline in virus cases thanks to vaccine drive

ISTANBUL
Turkey sees sharp decline in virus cases thanks to vaccine drive

The number of COVID-19 cases, people being treated in hospitals for the coronavirus and patients in intensive care units (ICU) declined across Turkey in the span of a week after the country’s vaccination drive against the outbreak began gaining momentum.

“The end of the pandemic comes with vaccines. Get your vaccine to look at tomorrow more confidently than today,” Turkey’s Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter, disclosing the number of average cases per population of 100,000 on a provincial basis.

The first three provinces with the highest decrease in the number of cases in the last week were the Black Sea province of Gümüşhane, the Central Anatolian province of Eskişehir and the Black Sea province of Artvin, according to the weekly cases’ data shared by Koca for June 26 and July 2.

The figures also showed that the weekly number of COVID-19 cases decreased in the capital Ankara and İzmir, while it increased in Istanbul, the country’s most crowded metropolis with an over 16 million population.

In Istanbul, the number of weekly cases rose to around 54.60, from 54.30 in the previous week, while it was 71.99 for Ankara which had only around 83.64 cases per 100,000 people before. The number of cases per 100,000 people was 23.51 in İzmir, slumping from a week earlier.

There are approximately 7,800 active cases of COVID-19 in Istanbul, 4,000 in Ankara, and around 1,000 in İzmir, according to these data.

The eastern province of Ağrı, with 155 cases, the eastern province of Siirt, with 105 cases, and its neighboring province of Bitlis, with 101 cases, per 100,000 people are still in the top three among the provinces that are still red, a color signifying the high-risk provinces on the figures.

The country also confirmed 5,299 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, and 37 deaths, while as many as 4,446 more patients have won the battle against the virus.

Turkey a week ago moved to the normalization phase, lifting almost all virus-related restrictions across the country including weekend lockdowns and night curfews while allowing restaurants and cafes to open.

 

TURKEY Mastermind of Ponzi scheme game sent to court for arrest

Mastermind of Ponzi scheme game sent to court for arrest
MOST POPULAR

  1. Family tours Turkey in caravan

    Family tours Turkey in caravan

  2. Turkey urges EU to take responsibility for refugees

    Turkey urges EU to take responsibility for refugees

  3. Turkish swimmer wins historic gold at world championships

    Turkish swimmer wins historic gold at world championships

  4. Health minister calls on authorities to ramp up vaccination drive

    Health minister calls on authorities to ramp up vaccination drive

  5. Mucilage density decreases in Marmara Sea thanks to cleanup efforts

    Mucilage density decreases in Marmara Sea thanks to cleanup efforts
Recommended
Mastermind of Ponzi scheme game sent to court for arrest

Mastermind of Ponzi scheme game sent to court for arrest
İYİ Party leader criticizes gov’t over privatization moves

İYİ Party leader criticizes gov’t over privatization moves
Ankara ready to host Ukraine reform conference: FM Çavuşoğlu

Ankara ready to host Ukraine reform conference: FM Çavuşoğlu
Police chiefs reshuffled with presidential decree

Police chiefs reshuffled with presidential decree
Court releases ex-HDP MP Gergerlioğlu

Court releases ex-HDP MP Gergerlioğlu
Turkey urges EU to take responsibility for refugees

Turkey urges EU to take responsibility for refugees
WORLD Haiti President Jovenel Moise assassinated at home

Haiti President Jovenel Moise assassinated at home

Haitian President Jovenel Moise was assassinated after a group of unidentified people attacked his private residence, the country's interim prime minister said in a statement on July 7.

ECONOMY Renewable projects in Turkey to create 110,000 new jobs

Renewable projects in Turkey to create 110,000 new jobs

A visible pipeline of 238 renewable projects in Turkey is expected to generate 9.2 gigawatts of capacity and 110,000 new jobs, according to a new report from Ernst & Young prepared with the support of the European Climate Foundation on July 7.

SPORTS Turkish swimmer wins historic gold at world championships

Turkish swimmer wins historic gold at world championships

Turkish swimmer Derin Toparlak made history by bagging the gold medal in the men's 1,500 meters from the CMAS Finswimming Senior World Championships.