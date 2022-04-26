Erdoğan talks to Putin for truce in Ukraine

  • April 26 2022 14:54:00

Erdoğan talks to Putin for truce in Ukraine

ANKARA
Erdoğan talks to Putin for truce in Ukraine

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on April 26 talked to his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, and renewed his proposal for a leaders’ summit in Turkey with the Ukrainian leader to end the war.

The continuation of the positive momentum achieved in the Istanbul talks to reach peace in Ukraine is in the interest of everyone, Erdoğan told Putin, according to the Turkish presidency.

The previous talks between Ukraine and Russia held in Istanbul should convene at the level of leaders, he said, stressing that the “Istanbul Process” was an especially important threshold in the negotiations.

Erdoğan underlined the significance of reaching a ceasefire, effective operation of humanitarian corridors and safe evacuations. Turkey will continue to do its best to stop this “course that harms everyone” and to establish lasting peace, Erdoğan added.

Erdoğan and Putin had the conversation following a visit by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to Ankara on April 25. Guterres traveled to Moscow on April 26 for a meeting with Putin, which will be followed by talks in Kiev on April 28 in an effort to mediate an end to Russia’s invasion.

Speaking at a cabinet meeting on April 25, Erdoğan recalled he had a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the weekend. Erdoğan said he expressed the approaches of both sides, along with Turkey’s suggestions, during talks with his interlocutors from Russia and Ukraine.

“The talks held in Istanbul continue to be the most important platform for resolving the Ukraine-Russia crisis,” he said, reiterating that Ankara aims to see a final peace deal during a leaders’ meeting in Turkey.

Erdoğan has had several phone talks with the leaders of Ukraine and Russia in a bid to facilitate their negotiations, while the Turkish foreign and defense ministers have been engaging with their counterparts on the issue of humanitarian corridors and efforts to achieve a ceasefire.

Even before Russia launched its military operation into Ukraine on Feb. 25, Erdoğan proposed that the conflicting sides should hold a meeting in Istanbul in order to calm down the tension in the region.

NATO member Turkey, which has friendly ties with both sides, has positioned itself as a mediator. Ankara announced that it would fully implement the requirements of the Montreux Convention and urged all parties to refrain from making the Black Sea an arena of “competition.”

Turkey’s southern province of Antalya hosted the first high-level meeting between the two countries’ foreign ministers on March 10. Istanbul was also a venue for a face-to-face meeting between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators on March 29.

Erdoğan earlier said Turkey was ready, in principle, to function as a guarantor country for Ukraine, but the details of such a format need to be worked out. His statement was upon Kiev’s demand that Turkey be among the countries that will be guarantors in any deal with Moscow.

Biden’s remarks on events of 1915 cannot be forgiven: Erdoğan
Biden’s remarks on events of 1915 cannot be forgiven: Erdoğan

 

Diplomacy,

TURKEY CHP lashes out at gov’t over Kavala verdict

CHP lashes out at gov’t over Kavala verdict
MOST POPULAR

  1. Let’s build future instead of magnifying pain, Erdoğan tells Armenian community

    Let’s build future instead of magnifying pain, Erdoğan tells Armenian community

  2. Armenian bill proposal by HDP’s Paylan sparks debate

    Armenian bill proposal by HDP’s Paylan sparks debate

  3. Turkey closes airspace to Russian aircraft to Syria: FM

    Turkey closes airspace to Russian aircraft to Syria: FM

  4. ‘Imperial Gate’ in Hagia Sophia Mosque vandalized

    ‘Imperial Gate’ in Hagia Sophia Mosque vandalized

  5. Veteran journalist who ‘knew everything’ dies

    Veteran journalist who ‘knew everything’ dies
Recommended
CHP lashes out at gov’t over Kavala verdict

CHP lashes out at gov’t over Kavala verdict
Turkey to seal borders to stop terrorists, says minister

Turkey to seal borders to stop terrorists, says minister
MHP leader slams HDP MP over Armenian bill proposal

MHP leader slams HDP MP over Armenian bill proposal
Biden’s remarks on events of 1915 cannot be forgiven: Erdoğan

Biden’s remarks on events of 1915 cannot be forgiven: Erdoğan
Göbeklitepe may be made by aliens, says mayor

Göbeklitepe may be made by aliens, says mayor
French soldiers laid to rest in Çanakkale

French soldiers laid to rest in Çanakkale
WORLD Most of Beijing to be tested for COVID amid lockdown worry

Most of Beijing to be tested for COVID amid lockdown worry

Beijing will conduct mass testing of most of its 21 million people, authorities announced Monday, as a new COVID-19 outbreak sparked stockpiling of food by residents worried about the possibility of a Shanghai-style lockdown.

ECONOMY Military spending hits record $2.1 trillion

Military spending hits record $2.1 trillion    

The US was the top spender with $801 billion and China came second at $293 billion, while global military spending climbed to a total of $2.1 trillion last year, shows a report by Sipri

SPORTS Celtics push Nets to brink

Celtics push Nets to brink

The Toronto Raptors stayed alive, the Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves pulled level, and the Boston Celtics pushed the Brooklyn Nets to the brink of elimination in the NBA playoffs on April 23.