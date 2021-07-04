Turkey 'saddened' for large-scale fire in eastern Libya

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey is "saddened" to receive news regarding a large-scale fire that erupted in the Jebel Akhdar region in eastern Libya, according to a statement on July 3 by Foreign Ministry spokesman Tanju Bilgiç.

"Following the incident, we have informed Libyan authorities that we are ready to provide all kinds of assistance," it said.

It underlined that Turkey will continue to stand by "friendly and brotherly" Libya in all fields.

"We extend our sympathies to the Libyan Government of National Unity and Libyan people," is added.