Turkey 'saddened' for large-scale fire in eastern Libya

  • July 04 2021 10:16:00

Turkey 'saddened' for large-scale fire in eastern Libya

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey saddened for large-scale fire in eastern Libya

Turkey is "saddened" to receive news regarding a large-scale fire that erupted in the Jebel Akhdar region in eastern Libya, according to a statement on July 3 by Foreign Ministry spokesman Tanju Bilgiç.

"Following the incident, we have informed Libyan authorities that we are ready to provide all kinds of assistance," it said.

It underlined that Turkey will continue to stand by "friendly and brotherly" Libya in all fields.

"We extend our sympathies to the Libyan Government of National Unity and Libyan people," is added.

 

ECONOMY Turkeys electricity trade volume up 62.2 pct in June

Turkey's electricity trade volume up 62.2 pct in June
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey applying same virus measures for visitors as EU: Tourism minister

    Turkey applying same virus measures for visitors as EU: Tourism minister

  2. Heavy rainfall expected after stifling heatwave

    Heavy rainfall expected after stifling heatwave

  3. Turkey one of world's leading vaccinators: WHO official

    Turkey one of world's leading vaccinators: WHO official

  4. Turkey blasts US report on Trafficking in Persons

    Turkey blasts US report on Trafficking in Persons

  5. Consumption of mussels, bottom fish ‘risky’ amid mucilage invasion

    Consumption of mussels, bottom fish ‘risky’ amid mucilage invasion
Recommended
Cairo hails Ankaras efforts to normalize relations

Cairo hails Ankara's efforts to normalize relations
Turkey expresses grief over landslide in Japan

Turkey expresses grief over landslide in Japan
Turkish, Azerbaijani armies conclude joint military drill

Turkish, Azerbaijani armies conclude joint military drill
EU lacks vision to shape relations with Turkey: Presidential spokesperson

EU lacks vision to shape relations with Turkey: Presidential spokesperson
Top Turkish official stresses importance of stability in Albania

Top Turkish official stresses importance of stability in Albania
Turkey blasts US report on Trafficking in Persons

Turkey blasts US report on Trafficking in Persons
WORLD First spacewalk at China’s new Tiangong station

First spacewalk at China’s new Tiangong station

Two astronauts conducted China’s first tandem spacewalk on July 4, working on the outside of their nation’s new Tiangong station in orbit around Earth.

ECONOMY Turkeys electricity trade volume up 62.2 pct in June

Turkey's electricity trade volume up 62.2 pct in June

The trade volume of Turkey's day-ahead spot electricity market increased by 62.2 percent in June compared to the same month of 2020, according to data provided by Turkey's Energy Exchange Istanbul (EXIST).

SPORTS Razgatlıoğlu wins opening race of World Superbike’s UK round

Razgatlıoğlu wins opening race of World Superbike’s UK round

Turkish motorcyclist Toprak Razgatlıoğlu won the opening race of World Superbike’s UK round on July 3.