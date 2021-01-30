Turkey, Russia start monitoring ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh

  January 30 2021

ANKARA
Turkey and Russia started monitoring and inspecting a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh between Armenia and Azerbaijan as the joint center built in the province began operating, marking another milestone in the Caucasus.

The Joint Center in Merzilli village of Aghdam province that hosts 60 Turkish and 60 Russian troops became operational as of Jan. 30 and was inaugurated with the participation of Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov, Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Yunus Emre Karaosmanoğlu and Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Formin.

The center is located eight kilometers from the Contact Line in the Nagorno-Karabakh province and will observe the situation in the field as well as the violations of the ceasefire. The ceasefire was reached in November 2020 between Azerbaijan and Armenia through the Russian mediation which resulted at the end of the three-decade Armenian occupation of the Azerbaijani territories.

Following the Nov. 10 truce, Turkey and Russia signed a memorandum of understanding to set up a joint center to monitor the peace deal on Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenia’s occupation.

Delivering a speech at the ceremony, Hasanov wished success for the Russian and Turkish staff of the center. Stressing the importance of the center in monitoring and implementing the peace deal, Karaosmanoğlu praised the efforts of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Azerbaijani President İlham Aliyev to bring peace and stability to the region.

He also recalled that the joint center will monitor the ceasefire, report the violations and inquire the two sides’ complaints and demands concerning the situation in the province. Also addressing the event, Fomin said the center will serve peace and stability in the region.

[HH] Aliyev thanks Erdoğan, Putin

Meanwhile, Aliyev has spoken with both Erdoğan and Putin on the phone to thank Turkey and Russia for the accomplishment of the Joint Center and starting to observe the ceasefire.

The Turkish-Russian initiative has started to operate amid efforts to establish a new platform among the six Caucasus countries. Turkey and Iran have announced their proposal to launch a 3+3 format so that all the countries can turn a new page in ties in the region for mutual prosperity and stability.

Azerbaijan took its territories in the Nagorno-Karabakh from Armenia after a 44-day long war between the two neighboring countries. The two parties signed a truce on Nov. 10 that registered Azerbaijan’s victory against Armenia.

