Turkey, Russia hold second joint patrol on Idlib’s M4 highway 

  • March 23 2020 15:05:26

Turkey, Russia hold second joint patrol on Idlib’s M4 highway 

ANKARA
Turkey, Russia hold second joint patrol on Idlib’s M4 highway

AA Photo

Turkey and Russia have carried out their second joint patrolling on the M4 highway in the Idlib province of Syria, the Turkish Defense Ministry announced on March 23. 

A written statement issued by the ministry informed that the second combined patrolling with Russia included land and aerial elements as part of the Moscow deal between Ankara and Moscow. The first joint patrolling was conducted on March 15.

The Moscow deal stipulates the cessation of military activities in Idlib where an armed conflict between Turkish and Syrian troops escalated in February, killing around 60 Turkish troops. The Turkish retaliation had inflicted a heavy blow on the Syrian regime forces. 

The deal has brought about the establishment of a security corridor six kilometers to the north and six km to the south of the M4 highway, a strategic motorway that links Aleppo to Latakia. Turkey controls the northern strip and Russia the southern bank of the corridor. 

The joint mission was carried out on a shorter route on the M4 highway in a bid to avoid provocative actions against the two militaries. 

In the meantime, a statement from the Russian Defense Ministry on March 23 said Russia and Turkey were forced to cut short their second joint patrol in Idlib region due to security concerns. The first mission was also cut short, according to the Russian side. 

The statement did not detail the security concern. 

The second mission comes days after two Turkish troops were killed in an attack by the radical groups in the area. It was the first incident in which the Turkish troops were attacked after the cessation of military activities in the region.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey brings in more stringent virus measures as death toll rises to 30

    Turkey brings in more stringent virus measures as death toll rises to 30

  2. Coronavirus death toll rises to 30 in Turkey, 289 new cases: Health Minister

    Coronavirus death toll rises to 30 in Turkey, 289 new cases: Health Minister

  3. Turkish Airlines halting all int’l flights except 5 routes

    Turkish Airlines halting all int’l flights except 5 routes

  4. ‘Turkish public must implement measures against COVID-19’

    ‘Turkish public must implement measures against COVID-19’

  5. FM Çavuşoğlu says Turkey cannot host any more refugees

    FM Çavuşoğlu says Turkey cannot host any more refugees
Recommended
Main opposition CHP leader says COVID-19 showed us necessity to act united

Main opposition CHP leader says COVID-19 'showed us necessity to act united'
Gov’t may seize mask producing plants

Gov’t may seize mask producing plants
Erdoğan conveys condolences to main opposition leader Kılıçdaroğlu over sister’s death

Erdoğan conveys condolences to main opposition leader Kılıçdaroğlu over sister’s death
Turkey brings in more stringent virus measures as death toll rises to 30

Turkey brings in more stringent virus measures as death toll rises to 30
People defy calls for staying at home

People defy calls for staying at home
Five mayors in southeastern Turkey detained over alleged terror links

Five mayors in southeastern Turkey detained over alleged terror links
WORLD Turkish Cyprus imposes partial curfew

Turkish Cyprus imposes partial curfew

Turkish Cyprus imposes a partial curfew as part of measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, the country’s foreign minister said.
ECONOMY State lenders ease accessing finance, postpone loans

State lenders ease accessing finance, postpone loans

Turkish state lenders – Ziraat, VakıfBank, and Halkbank – announced packages for supporting economic activities in Turkey, following the recommendations of the Turkish Banking Association (TBB) to tackle the effects of COVID-19 pandemic.
SPORTS Galatasaray vice chairman contracts COVID-19

Galatasaray vice chairman contracts COVID-19

Turkish Süper Lig club Galatasaray confirmed that its vice-chairman Abdürrahim Albayrak tested positive for the novel coronavirus.