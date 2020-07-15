Turkey-Russia air travel resumes after virus suspension

  • July 15 2020 14:50:00

Turkey-Russia air travel resumes after virus suspension

ANKARA
Turkey-Russia air travel resumes after virus suspension

Air travel between Turkey and Russia will resume today, Turkey’s transport and infrastructure minister announced on July 15.

“As of today, we have agreed to resume flights with Russia,” Adil Karaismailoğlu told Anadolu Agency.

He said Turkey has restarted flights with 31 countries since June 11 as part of its post-pandemic normalization process.

Negotiations are also ongoing to resume air travel with 20 other countries, according to the ministry.

Flight,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey marks fourth anniversary of coup attempt

    Turkey marks fourth anniversary of coup attempt

  2. Bomb attack hits Turkey-Russia joint patrol in Idlib: Ministry

    Bomb attack hits Turkey-Russia joint patrol in Idlib: Ministry

  3. Turkey condemns burning of Turkish flag in E Jerusalem

    Turkey condemns burning of Turkish flag in E Jerusalem

  4. Turkish, US presidents discuss Libya, economy over phone

    Turkish, US presidents discuss Libya, economy over phone

  5. Legal regulation considered for e-scooters: Minister

    Legal regulation considered for e-scooters: Minister
Recommended
Turkey condemns burning of Turkish flag in E Jerusalem

Turkey condemns burning of Turkish flag in E Jerusalem
Turkeys health minister talks with Turkic counterparts

Turkey's health minister talks with Turkic counterparts
Turkish, US presidents discuss Libya, economy over phone

Turkish, US presidents discuss Libya, economy over phone

Turkish FM rejects EU’s ‘condemnation’ over Hagia Sophia

Turkish FM rejects EU’s ‘condemnation’ over Hagia Sophia
Turkish farm machines change lives in Kenyan village

Turkish farm machines change lives in Kenyan village
Turkey welcomes EU foreign policy chief’s call for dialogue in ties

Turkey welcomes EU foreign policy chief’s call for dialogue in ties
WORLD Millions face new virus curbs, but hope rises for US vaccine

Millions face new virus curbs, but hope rises for US vaccine    

Millions of people faced new coronavirus restrictions on July 15 as infections surge, but in one sign of hope, an American firm said it would soon start final-stage human trials for a possible vaccine.

ECONOMY German tourism professionals visit Turkey to examine safety measures

German tourism professionals visit Turkey to examine safety measures

Representatives of leading Germany-based tourism agencies will visit Turkey’s Aegean province of İzmir, resort down Kuşadası and Mediterranean resort city of Antalya to examine the safe travel certificate program on site, Turkish authorities and an airline said yesterday.
SPORTS 5 Turkish athletes book spot at 2020 Paralympic Games

5 Turkish athletes book spot at 2020 Paralympic Games

The Turkish Sports Federation for the Physically Disabled announced on July 14 that five Turkish table tennis players have qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.