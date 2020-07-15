Turkey-Russia air travel resumes after virus suspension

ANKARA

Air travel between Turkey and Russia will resume today, Turkey’s transport and infrastructure minister announced on July 15.

“As of today, we have agreed to resume flights with Russia,” Adil Karaismailoğlu told Anadolu Agency.

He said Turkey has restarted flights with 31 countries since June 11 as part of its post-pandemic normalization process.

Negotiations are also ongoing to resume air travel with 20 other countries, according to the ministry.