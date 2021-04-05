Turkey rescues more than 100 asylum seekers on faulty boat

  • April 05 2021 09:09:29

Turkey rescues more than 100 asylum seekers on faulty boat

İZMİR- Anadolu Agency
Turkey rescues more than 100 asylum seekers on faulty boat

Turkey rescued at least 109 asylum seekers aboard a faulty boat set to sail from a bay in Turkey’s Aegean Izmir province.

Local gendarmerie teams learned that migrant smugglers were preparing to take asylum seekers to Italy by boat attached to a fishing port in the Karaburun district of Izmir.

As part of an investigation carried out by local prosecutors, the provincial gendarmerie command, the Turkish Coast Guard teams, and the national intelligence service initiated a joint operation and busted the boat just as it was about to set sail from the Merdivenli Bay in the Urla district.

Turkish security forces rescued 109 asylum seekers, Afghan and Iranian nationals, including a pregnant woman and children, on the boat.
Four suspects were arrested for allegedly organizing the illegal crossing.

The asylum seekers were taken to the provincial migration office after health checks and routine procedures.

According to sources, a malfunction was detected in the engine of the boat carrying the asylum seekers, and under bad weather conditions, it was likely to sink.

The asylum seekers, who said that they paid a lot of money to the organizers of the trip to reach Europe, stated that the boat they boarded was very crowded.
In the footage shared by the gendarmerie, a suspect is seen arrested after Turkish security teams do a body search.

Turkey has been a key transit point for asylum seekers aiming to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially for those fleeing war and persecution.

Migrants, Greece,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Ancient Assos astonishes with nature and culture

    Ancient Assos astonishes with nature and culture

  2. Turkish officials lambast ex-soldiers' 'declaration'

    Turkish officials lambast ex-soldiers' 'declaration'

  3. Virus cases increasing among young people in Turkey, says health minister

    Virus cases increasing among young people in Turkey, says health minister

  4. 'Natural aquarium' in Sivas attracts visitors

    'Natural aquarium' in Sivas attracts visitors

  5. 'Second Ephesus' of Turkey lures visitors

    'Second Ephesus' of Turkey lures visitors
Recommended
EU heads seek ’new chapter’ with Erdoğan on Turkey visit

EU heads seek ’new chapter’ with Erdoğan on Turkey visit
Turkey detains 10 retired admirals over declaration

Turkey detains 10 retired admirals over 'declaration'
Floating islands of Lake Zökün to become tourism hotspot

Floating islands of Lake Zökün to become tourism hotspot
Sami Kohen observes 80th year in Turkish journalism

Sami Kohen observes 80th year in Turkish journalism
Some 150,000 businesses inspected across Turkey

Some 150,000 businesses inspected across Turkey
Turkish officials lambast ex-soldiers declaration

Turkish officials lambast ex-soldiers' 'declaration'
WORLD More than 75 dead in Indonesia, East Timor floods, dozens missing

More than 75 dead in Indonesia, East Timor floods, dozens missing

More than 75 people have died and dozens are still missing after flash floods and landslides hit Indonesia and neighbouring East Timor, officials said on April 5, turning small communities into wastelands of mud and uprooted trees.
ECONOMY Turkey’s annual inflation rate at 16.19% in March

Turkey’s annual inflation rate at 16.19% in March

Turkey posted a 16.19% annual rise in consumer prices in March, the country’s statistical authority announced on April 5. 
SPORTS Kenyan athletes claim victory in Istanbul Half Marathon

Kenyan athletes claim victory in Istanbul Half Marathon

Kenyan runners Ruth Chepngetich and Kibiwott Kandie clinched the 16th edition of the Istanbul Half Marathon, an annual road running event that hosted thousands of athletes this year.