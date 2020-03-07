Turkey rescues 97 asylum seekers off western coast

  • March 07 2020 10:27:00

Turkey rescues 97 asylum seekers off western coast

ANKARA – Anadolu Agency
Turkey rescues 97 asylum seekers off western coast

AA Photo

Turkey rescued 97 asylum seekers stranded in the Aegean Sea, the Turkish Coast Guard said on March 6.

The asylum seekers were in three rubber boats that were punctured Thursday by the Greek Coast Guard, Turkish authorities said in a tweet.

Although Ankara is not preventing asylum seekers from leaving Turkey, crossings the Aegean Sea is not allowed due to safety hazards, it added.

As the asylum seekers are pushed back toward Turkey, their boats were punctured or engines disconnected by Greek authorities, leaving them stranded in the middle of the sea, the Turkish Coast Guard added.

Meanwhile, 41 asylum seekers trying to reach the Greek island of Lesbos from Turkey’s western province of Canakkale were rerouted to the land border.

The Turkish Coast Guard rescued 3,425 asylum seekers in 2019 and 1,707 more have been rescued since the beginning of 2020.

Greece, migrants,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Closure of Cyprus’ border crossings

    Closure of Cyprus’ border crossings

  2. Turkey deploys 1,000 police at Greek border to stem push-back of migrants

    Turkey deploys 1,000 police at Greek border to stem push-back of migrants

  3. Turkey, Russia agree on ceasefire in Idlib

    Turkey, Russia agree on ceasefire in Idlib

  4. US pressures European allies to support Turkey

    US pressures European allies to support Turkey

  5. Magnificent structure in western Black Sea region unearthed

    Magnificent structure in western Black Sea region unearthed
Recommended
Turkey postpones Antalya Diplomacy Forum due to coronavirus

Turkey postpones Antalya Diplomacy Forum due to coronavirus
Opposition parties welcome Turkey-Russia truce accord

Opposition parties welcome Turkey-Russia truce accord
Idlib agreement paves way for normalization

Idlib agreement 'paves way for normalization'
Ankara urges EU to keep promises under 2016 deal

Ankara urges EU to keep promises under 2016 deal
Municipality buys two types of vehicles for car-free Prince’s Islands

Municipality buys two types of vehicles for car-free Prince’s Islands
Singapore sends Turkish Airlines flight home empty after coronavirus case

Singapore sends Turkish Airlines flight home empty after coronavirus case
WORLD Saudi Arabia detains top royal family members: Report

Saudi Arabia detains top royal family members: Report

Saudi authorities detained three royal family members, including a brother of the king and a former crown prince, for an alleged coup attempt, the Wall Street Journal reported on March 6.
ECONOMY Turkish airports host 26.2 mln passengers

Turkish airports host 26.2 mln passengers

Turkey welcomed 26.2 million air passengers in the first two months of 2020, the state airport authority announced on March 6. 
SPORTS Turkey rejects Arab Leagues baseless claims

Turkey rejects Arab League's baseless claims

Turkey on March 5 rejected recent decisions by the Arab League which contained unfounded allegations against the country.