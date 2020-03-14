Turkey rescues 34 asylum seekers in Aegean

  • March 14 2020 10:44:00

Turkey rescues 34 asylum seekers in Aegean

İZMİR - Anadolu Agency
Turkey rescues 34 asylum seekers in Aegean

The Turkish Coast Guard has rescued 34 asylum seekers off the Aegean coast, state-run Anadolu Agency reported. 

The coast guard rescued the group of people, who were in rubber boats which had been driven to Turkish territorial waters by the Greek Coast Guard, the agency cited anonymous security sources as saying.

Turkey has been a key transit point for asylum seekers aiming to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

Late last month, Turkey announced it would no longer stop asylum seekers from reaching Europe via land, while banning boat crossings as too dangerous, accusing the EU of failing to keep promises under the 2016 migrant deal.

Ankara also warned that due to incessant attacks on civilians in Idlib, Syria, a million refugees were moving toward Turkey’s borders.

Turkey currently hosts over 3.7 million Syrians, making it the world's top refugee-hosting country.


MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey confirms fifth coronavirus case, halts flights with nine European countries

    Turkey confirms fifth coronavirus case, halts flights with nine European countries

  2. Cruise ship with 375 passengers docks in resort town Kuşadası

    Cruise ship with 375 passengers docks in resort town Kuşadası

  3. Turkey ramps up COVID-19 precautions as Erdoğan postpones foreign visits

    Turkey ramps up COVID-19 precautions as Erdoğan postpones foreign visits

  4. Indian couple ties the knot in $1.1 million ceremony in Antalya

    Indian couple ties the knot in $1.1 million ceremony in Antalya

  5. Suspect in slain journalist’s case assassinated

    Suspect in slain journalist’s case assassinated
Recommended
Traffickers behind Syrian toddlers death sentenced to 125 years in prison

Traffickers behind Syrian toddler's death sentenced to 125 years in prison
Erdoğan, Macron, Merkel to have video call amid fear of virus

Erdoğan, Macron, Merkel to have video call amid fear of virus

Turkish, British defense ministers visit southeastern Turkey

Turkish, British defense ministers visit southeastern Turkey
Turkey neutralizes 11 PKK terrorists in N Iraq

Turkey 'neutralizes' 11 PKK terrorists in N Iraq
Turkey confirms fifth coronavirus case, halts flights with nine European countries

Turkey confirms fifth coronavirus case, halts flights with nine European countries
Cruise ship with 375 passengers docks in resort town Kuşadası

Cruise ship with 375 passengers docks in resort town Kuşadası
WORLD New Zealand leader says nation changed after mosque attacks

New Zealand leader says nation changed after mosque attacks

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on March 13 that New Zealanders have become more engaged with the Muslim community in the year since a gunman killed 51 people at two mosques.
ECONOMY Turkeys industrial output climbs in January

Turkey's industrial output climbs in January

Turkey's industrial output in January boosted 7.9 percent from the same month last year, the country's statistical authority said on March 13.
SPORTS Swimmer crossing the North Channel receives award

Swimmer crossing the North Channel receives award

Turkish swimmer Kamil Alsaran, 59, passed the North Channel between Ireland and Scotland last year and won as the “oldest male swimmer” and “first Turkish swimmer” who completed this course.