Turkey rescues 26 migrants illegally pushed back by Greece

MUĞLA

The Turkish Coast Guard on July 18 rescued 26 irregular migrants illegally pushed back by Greek forces, according to a Turkish security source.

After learning that a boat carrying a group of irregular migrants was sailing near the village of Kızılağaç on the Datça peninsula, in waters off the western Muğla province, the regional coast guard command deployed teams to the location, added the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media

Arriving at the location, coast guard teams rescued the irregular migrants, the source said.

Two Turkish nationals who were attempting to flee to Greece were also held, said the source.

Turkey has been a key transit point for asylum seekers aiming to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

Turkey has repeatedly condemned Greece’s illegal practice of pushing back asylum seekers – also condemned by international human rights groups – saying that it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.