Turkey rescues 26 migrants illegally pushed back by Greece

  • July 19 2021 09:54:27

Turkey rescues 26 migrants illegally pushed back by Greece

MUĞLA
Turkey rescues 26 migrants illegally pushed back by Greece

The Turkish Coast Guard on July 18 rescued 26 irregular migrants illegally pushed back by Greek forces, according to a Turkish security source.

After learning that a boat carrying a group of irregular migrants was sailing near the village of Kızılağaç on the Datça peninsula, in waters off the western Muğla province, the regional coast guard command deployed teams to the location, added the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media

Arriving at the location, coast guard teams rescued the irregular migrants, the source said.

Two Turkish nationals who were attempting to flee to Greece were also held, said the source.

Turkey has been a key transit point for asylum seekers aiming to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

Turkey has repeatedly condemned Greece’s illegal practice of pushing back asylum seekers – also condemned by international human rights groups – saying that it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.

Aegean,

ECONOMY Turkish consumer confidence index down in July

Turkish consumer confidence index down in July
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey condemns EU court ruling on headscarf ban at workplace

    Turkey condemns EU court ruling on headscarf ban at workplace

  2. Authorities aim to vaccinate those eligible before Eid

    Authorities aim to vaccinate those eligible before Eid

  3. Turkey censures Israeli forces for ‘violating sanctity of Haram Al-Sharif’

    Turkey censures Israeli forces for ‘violating sanctity of Haram Al-Sharif’

  4. Decision to postpone Olympics was hard but showed determination: Envoy

    Decision to postpone Olympics was hard but showed determination: Envoy

  5. President Erdoğan set to start two-day visit to Turkish Cyprus

    President Erdoğan set to start two-day visit to Turkish Cyprus
Recommended
Heatwave to hit Turkey during Eid holidays

Heatwave to hit Turkey during Eid holidays
Turkish charity launches aid campaign for flood victims in Belgium

Turkish charity launches aid campaign for flood victims in Belgium
Decision to postpone Olympics was hard but showed determination: Envoy

Decision to postpone Olympics was hard but showed determination: Envoy
Parliament adopts law for extending state of emergency powers for detention, dismissals

Parliament adopts law for extending state of emergency powers for detention, dismissals
Erdoğan to embark on much anticipated Cyprus visit

Erdoğan to embark on much anticipated Cyprus visit
Turkish woman stands up to redefine sexist adjective in maritime industry

Turkish woman stands up to redefine sexist adjective in maritime industry
WORLD England lifts Covid curbs as scientists warn of surge in cases

England lifts Covid curbs as scientists warn of surge in cases

The British government on July 19 lifted pandemic restrictions on daily life in England, scrapping all social distancing in a step slammed by scientists and opposition parties as a dangerous leap into the unknown.
ECONOMY Turkish consumer confidence index down in July

Turkish consumer confidence index down in July

Turkish consumers' confidence in the country's economy fell on a monthly basis to 79.5 in July, Turkey's statistical authority said on July 19. 
SPORTS Istanbul to host 2023 Champions League final

Istanbul to host 2023 Champions League final

The 2023 UEFA Champions League final will be held in Istanbul, the governing body of European football announced on July 16. 