Turkey reports 94,176 new coronavirus cases, 271 more deaths

  • February 16 2022 21:11:00

Turkey reports 94,176 new coronavirus cases, 271 more deaths

ISTANBUL
Turkey reports 94,176 new coronavirus cases, 271 more deaths

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 94,176 in the past 24 hours, and 271 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on Feb. 16.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 104,409 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 463,241 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 144.4 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January, 2021. 

More than 57.5 million people have received their first doses, while over 52.6 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 26.4 million.

 

TURKEY Turkey reports 94,176 new coronavirus cases, 271 more deaths

Turkey reports 94,176 new coronavirus cases, 271 more deaths
MOST POPULAR

  1. ‘Whale vomit’ worth 10 mln liras seized in Turkey’s south

    ‘Whale vomit’ worth 10 mln liras seized in Turkey’s south

  2. Top five Turkish canyons listed

    Top five Turkish canyons listed

  3. World’s tallest man offers tallest woman to team up

    World’s tallest man offers tallest woman to team up

  4. Turkey will not remain silent to Greek military acts on islands: Erdoğan

    Turkey will not remain silent to Greek military acts on islands: Erdoğan

  5. Authorities finalizing work on electricity prices

    Authorities finalizing work on electricity prices
Recommended
Journos released on same day they arrested

Journos released on same day they arrested
Turkey will not remain silent to Greek military acts on islands: Erdoğan

Turkey will not remain silent to Greek military acts on islands: Erdoğan
Turkey continues to support Palestine’s rightful struggle: FM

Turkey continues to support Palestine’s rightful struggle: FM
Six opposition leaders’ meeting important beginning for change: Akşener

Six opposition leaders’ meeting important beginning for change: Akşener
Top five Turkish canyons listed

Top five Turkish canyons listed
World’s tallest man offers tallest woman to team up

World’s tallest man offers tallest woman to team up
WORLD Prince Andrew to settle sex abuse case, donate to charity

Prince Andrew to settle sex abuse case, donate to charity

Britain’s Prince Andrew, accused in a lawsuit of sexually abusing a 17-year-old girl supplied to him by financier Jeffrey Epstein, has agreed to settle by making a substantial donation to his accuser’s charity and declaring he never meant to malign her character, a court filing revealed Tuesday.

ECONOMY Budget posts 30 billion liras in surplus

Budget posts 30 billion liras in surplus

The central government budget posted 30 billion Turkish Liras of surplus in January, data from the Treasury and Finance Ministry have shown.

SPORTS ’Tired’ Valieva to skate at Olympics after doping ruling

’Tired’ Valieva to skate at Olympics after doping ruling

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva was worn out after a grueling doping hearing ended with her being allowed to skate Tuesday in the women’s short program at the Beijing Olympics.