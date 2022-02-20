Turkey reports 70,355 new coronavirus cases, 263 more deaths

  February 20 2022

ISTANBUL
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 70,355 in the past 24 hours, and 263 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on Feb. 20.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 91,164 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 440,183 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 144.8 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January, 2021. 

More than 57.6 million people have received their first doses, while over 52.7 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 26.6 million.

