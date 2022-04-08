Turkey reports 7,120 new coronavirus cases, 31 more deaths

  • April 08 2022 19:52:00

Turkey reports 7,120 new coronavirus cases, 31 more deaths

ISTANBUL
Turkey reports 7,120 new coronavirus cases, 31 more deaths

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 7,120 in the past 24 hours, and 31 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on April 8.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 11,217 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 197,554 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 147.1 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January, 2021. 

More than 57.7 million people have received their first doses, while over 52.9 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 27.6 million.

Vaccine,

TURKEY Turkey reports 7,120 new coronavirus cases, 31 more deaths

Turkey reports 7,120 new coronavirus cases, 31 more deaths
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey’s first Nobel laureate ties knot

    Turkey’s first Nobel laureate ties knot

  2. Turkish, British, Italian defense ministers meet in Istanbul

    Turkish, British, Italian defense ministers meet in Istanbul

  3. Turkey may welcome record number of British tourists this year

    Turkey may welcome record number of British tourists this year

  4. Transport, water prices hiked in Istanbul

    Transport, water prices hiked in Istanbul

  5. Turkey’s top diplomat to travel to US in May for official talks

    Turkey’s top diplomat to travel to US in May for official talks
Recommended
Turkish, British, Italian defense ministers meet in Istanbul

Turkish, British, Italian defense ministers meet in Istanbul
Erdoğan welcomes Baku-Yerevan deal for peace talks

Erdoğan welcomes Baku-Yerevan deal for peace talks
Turkey’s top diplomat to travel to US in May for official talks

Turkey’s top diplomat to travel to US in May for official talks
Prominent school invites students to photo contest

Prominent school invites students to photo contest
Efforts to keep Marmara Sea mucilage-free continue

Efforts to keep Marmara Sea mucilage-free continue
Turkey’s first Nobel laureate ties knot

Turkey’s first Nobel laureate ties knot
WORLD ‘Bodies everywhere’: Rockets strike Ukraine evacuation hub

‘Bodies everywhere’: Rockets strike Ukraine evacuation hub

Bodies, packed bags and stuffed animals were flung to the ground outside the Ukrainian train station in the city of Kramatorsk after two rockets slammed into the busy hub for evacuees.

ECONOMY Samsung forecasts Q1 operating profit up 50.3% year-on-year

Samsung forecasts Q1 operating profit up 50.3% year-on-year

Samsung Electronics expects operating profits for the first quarter to rise 50.3 percent, the South Korean tech giant said in a statement yesterday, despite global supply chain woes.
SPORTS Trabzonspor upbeat despite draw at home

Trabzonspor upbeat despite draw at home

Turkish Süper Lig leader Trabzonspor inched towards its first title in almost three decades despite a 1-1 draw at home against defending champion Beşiktaş on April 3.