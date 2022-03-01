Turkey reports 59,885 new coronavirus cases, 203 more deaths

  • March 01 2022 20:25:00

ISTANBUL
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 59,885 in the past 24 hours, and 203 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on Mar. 1.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 71,545 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 403,117 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 145.7 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January, 2021. 

More than 57.6 million people have received their first doses, while over 52.8 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 27.1 million.

