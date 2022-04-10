Turkey reports 5,609 new coronavirus cases, 32 more deaths

  • April 10 2022 19:37:00

ISTANBUL
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 5,609 in the past 24 hours, and 32 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on April 10.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 7,315 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 172,461 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 147.2 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January, 2021. 

More than 57.7 million people have received their first doses, while over 52.9 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 27.6 million.

