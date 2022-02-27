Turkey reports 49,792 new coronavirus cases, 206 more deaths

  • February 27 2022 21:21:00

Turkey reports 49,792 new coronavirus cases, 206 more deaths

ISTANBUL
Turkey reports 49,792 new coronavirus cases, 206 more deaths

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 49,792 in the past 24 hours, and 206 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on Feb. 27.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 69,845 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 394,263 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 145.5 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January, 2021. 

More than 57.6 million people have received their first doses, while over 52.7 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 27 million.

Vaccine,

TURKEY Turkey reports 49,792 new coronavirus cases, 206 more deaths

Turkey reports 49,792 new coronavirus cases, 206 more deaths
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to act accordingly under Montreux: FM

    Turkey to act accordingly under Montreux: FM

  2. Ukraine agrees to meet with Russia in Belarus

    Ukraine agrees to meet with Russia in Belarus

  3. Russia has right to pass straits even if Turkey closes them under Montreux: Turkish FM

    Russia has right to pass straits even if Turkey closes them under Montreux: Turkish FM

  4. Insufficient efforts among Turks for ‘healthy life’

    Insufficient efforts among Turks for ‘healthy life’

  5. Street fighting rages in Ukraine as talks mooted

    Street fighting rages in Ukraine as talks mooted
Recommended
Turkey to act accordingly under Montreux: FM

Turkey to act accordingly under Montreux: FM
Ukrainian embassy in Turkey launches aid campaign

Ukrainian embassy in Turkey launches aid campaign
Ukraine agrees to meet with Russia in Belarus

Ukraine agrees to meet with Russia in Belarus
Turkey evacuating Turkish nationals from Ukraine via land

Turkey evacuating Turkish nationals from Ukraine via land
Turkey sending humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Turkey sending humanitarian aid to Ukraine
Turkey urges Russia to end Ukraine attack

Turkey urges Russia to end Ukraine attack
WORLD Street fighting rages in Ukraine as talks mooted

Street fighting rages in Ukraine as talks mooted

Street fighting raged in Ukraine’s second-biggest city on Sunday after Russian forces pierced through Ukrainian lines, as both sides said they were ready for talks to halt a conflict that has forced an estimated 260,000 people to flee their homes.
ECONOMY Turkey not to suffer shortage in grains: Ministry

Turkey not to suffer shortage in grains: Ministry

No problems will occur in grain supplies until the new harvest season, the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry has said after the Ukraine-Russia crisis erupted.
SPORTS Swiatek dedicates victory to ‘suffering Ukraine’

Swiatek dedicates victory to ‘suffering Ukraine’

Poland’s Iga Swiatek swept aside Anett Kontaveit in the Qatar Open final on Feb. 26 and dedicated her victory to “the people who are suffering in Ukraine.”