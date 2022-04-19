Turkey reports 4,217 new coronavirus cases, 23 more deaths

ISTANBUL

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 4,217 in the past 24 hours, and 23 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on April 19.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 16,561 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 162,855 tests were conducted over the past day.



The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 147.3 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January, 2021.



More than 57.8 million people have received their first doses, while over 53 million have been fully vaccinated.



The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 27.7 million.