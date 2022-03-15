Turkey reports 24,614 new coronavirus cases, 115 more deaths

  • March 15 2022 19:28:00

ISTANBUL
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 24,614 in the past 24 hours, and 115 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on Mar. 15.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 30,553 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 333,196 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 146.3 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January, 2021. 

More than 57.7 million people have received their first doses, while over 52.9 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 27.4 million.

 

