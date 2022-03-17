Turkey reports 21,354 new coronavirus cases, 101 more deaths

  • March 17 2022 19:29:00

Turkey reports 21,354 new coronavirus cases, 101 more deaths

ISTANBUL
Turkey reports 21,354 new coronavirus cases, 101 more deaths

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 21,354 in the past 24 hours, and 101 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on Mar. 17.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 25,619 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 319,260 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 146.3 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January, 2021. 

More than 57.7 million people have received their first doses, while over 52.9 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 27.4 million.

TURKEY Turkey reports 21,354 new coronavirus cases, 101 more deaths

Turkey reports 21,354 new coronavirus cases, 101 more deaths
MOST POPULAR

  1. Russian oligarch’s private jet spotted in Istanbul

    Russian oligarch’s private jet spotted in Istanbul

  2. Chickpea halwa becomes symbol of new era between Turkey, Greece

    Chickpea halwa becomes symbol of new era between Turkey, Greece

  3. Erdoğan to attend NATO summit

    Erdoğan to attend NATO summit

  4. Hopes for ceasefire increased after talks with Kiev, Moscow: Turkish FM

    Hopes for ceasefire increased after talks with Kiev, Moscow: Turkish FM

  5. Red sky indicates bad weather on way, says expert

    Red sky indicates bad weather on way, says expert
Recommended
Draft election law allows fairer representation at parliament

Draft election law allows fairer representation at parliament
Hopes for ceasefire increased after talks with Kiev, Moscow: Turkish FM

Hopes for ceasefire increased after talks with Kiev, Moscow: Turkish FM
Ministry reiterates Ankara does not recognize Russia’s annexation of Crimea

Ministry reiterates Ankara does not recognize Russia’s annexation of Crimea
Erdoğan to attend NATO summit

Erdoğan to attend NATO summit
Israeli mafia boss sought by Interpol nabbed in Istanbul

Israeli mafia boss sought by Interpol nabbed in Istanbul
New summary proceeding on HDP lawmaker returned to judicial authorities

New summary proceeding on HDP lawmaker returned to judicial authorities
WORLD Mehmet Öz to renounce Turkish citizenship if elected

Mehmet Öz to renounce Turkish citizenship if elected

Mehmet Öz, warding off criticism from a key rival in Pennsylvania’s heated Republican primary race for U.S. Senate, said late March 16 that he will renounce his dual citizenship in Turkey if he is elected, as the expensive campaign took on a harder and more personal edge.
ECONOMY Central Bank keeps interest rate stable

Central Bank keeps interest rate stable

In a widely expected mote, the Central Bank of Turkey has kept the its the policy rate – one-week repo rate- unchanged at 14 percent.
SPORTS Galatasaray eyes Europa League miracle against Barça

Galatasaray eyes Europa League miracle against Barça

Istanbul club Galatasaray will host Spanish giant Barcelona in a Europa League last 16 match on March 17, hoping to beat the odds.