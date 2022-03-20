Turkey reports 13,081 new coronavirus cases, 85 more deaths

  • March 20 2022 20:01:00

Turkey reports 13,081 new coronavirus cases, 85 more deaths

ISTANBUL
Turkey reports 13,081 new coronavirus cases, 85 more deaths

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 13,081 in the past 24 hours, and 85 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on Mar. 20.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 14,263 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 262,116 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 146.4 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January, 2021. 

More than 57.7 million people have received their first doses, while over 52.9 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 27.4 million.

 

 

vacccine,

TURKEY Turkey reports 13,081 new coronavirus cases, 85 more deaths

Turkey reports 13,081 new coronavirus cases, 85 more deaths
MOST POPULAR

  1. Convergence observed in positions of Ukraine, Russia: FM

    Convergence observed in positions of Ukraine, Russia: FM

  2. Snowfall grips Istanbul again, country under new cold wave

    Snowfall grips Istanbul again, country under new cold wave

  3. Erdoğan to talk to Dutch, Spanish PMs before NATO summit

    Erdoğan to talk to Dutch, Spanish PMs before NATO summit

  4. Turkey sends humanitarian aid to Lebanon

    Turkey sends humanitarian aid to Lebanon

  5. Several injured in Bolu tunnel pile-up

    Several injured in Bolu tunnel pile-up
Recommended
Turkey sends humanitarian aid to Lebanon

Turkey sends humanitarian aid to Lebanon
Erdoğan to talk to Dutch, Spanish PMs before NATO summit

Erdoğan to talk to Dutch, Spanish PMs before NATO summit
Convergence observed in positions of Ukraine, Russia: FM

Convergence observed in positions of Ukraine, Russia: FM
Coast guard to protect pearl mullets in Lake Van

Coast guard to protect pearl mullets in Lake Van
Baby seats reduce fatal injury risk with high percent, says expert

Baby seats reduce fatal injury risk with high percent, says expert
Several injured in Bolu tunnel pile-up

Several injured in Bolu tunnel pile-up
WORLD Assailant with bear spray attacks Canada mosque

Assailant with bear spray attacks Canada mosque

A man armed with a hatchet and a spray used to repel bears attacked worshipers at a mosque Saturday in Canada but no one was seriously hurt, police said.

ECONOMY Moody’s lowers predictions on economic growth, as inflation rises

Moody’s lowers predictions on economic growth, as inflation rises

Moody’s has reduced its international economic growth predictions while raising its inflation expectations due to rising commodity costs.

SPORTS Oliveira wins rain-affected Indonesian MotoGP

Oliveira wins rain-affected Indonesian MotoGP

Miguel Oliveira held his nerve to win a rain-affected Indonesian MotoGP on Mar. 20 and then promised to give the trophy to his baby daughter.