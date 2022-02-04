Turkey reports 111,157 new coronavirus cases, 248 more deaths

  • February 04 2022 20:25:31

Turkey reports 111,157 new coronavirus cases, 248 more deaths

ISTANBUL
Turkey reports 111,157 new coronavirus cases, 248 more deaths

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 111,157 in the past 24 hours, and 248 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on Feb. 4.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 83,536 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 468,152 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 142.7 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.

More than 57.4 million people have received their first doses, while over 52.4 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 25.4 million.

 

vacccine,

TURKEY Turkey reports 111,157 new coronavirus cases, 248 more deaths

Turkey reports 111,157 new coronavirus cases, 248 more deaths
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish couples flock to marriage offices to marry on palindrome date

    Turkish couples flock to marriage offices to marry on palindrome date

  2. Locals hold vigil following attack on Atatürk statue

    Locals hold vigil following attack on Atatürk statue

  3. Turkish drones causing concern for Athens, says retired Greek general

    Turkish drones causing concern for Athens, says retired Greek general

  4. Green light in Istanbul’s skies meteor: Space agency

    Green light in Istanbul’s skies meteor: Space agency

  5. CHP leader says he expects early polls in fall

    CHP leader says he expects early polls in fall
Recommended
CHP leader says he expects early polls in fall

CHP leader says he expects early polls in fall
Parliamentary commission decides to revoke immunity of HDP’s Güzel

Parliamentary commission decides to revoke immunity of HDP’s Güzel
Locals hold vigil following attack on Atatürk statue

Locals hold vigil following attack on Atatürk statue
Turkey firm in fight against ISIL, its ‘perverse’ mindset: Foreign Ministry

Turkey firm in fight against ISIL, its ‘perverse’ mindset: Foreign Ministry
Ankara eyes Putin-Zelensky summit in Turkey

Ankara eyes Putin-Zelensky summit in Turkey
Authorities move against misguiding discount ads

Authorities move against misguiding discount ads
WORLD ISIL leader blows up self, family as US attacks Syria hideout

ISIL leader blows up self, family as US attacks Syria hideout

The leader of ISIL group blew himself up along with members of his family as American forces raided his Syria hideout Thursday, the U.S. said the second time in three years the United States has taken out a leader of the violent group that has been struggling for resurgence with deadly attacks in the region.

ECONOMY Prices to ease after April, minister says

Prices to ease after April, minister says

Inflation rates in Turkey could peak in April before falling to single digits by the June 2023 general election, Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati told Nikkei Asia in an interview published on Feb. 3. 
SPORTS One tree to be planted for every point Anadolu Efes scores

One tree to be planted for every point Anadolu Efes scores

Within the scope of a nature project, for every point an Anadolu Efes basketball player score against Asvel Villeurbanne in an Euroleague game, a tree will be planted across Turkey.